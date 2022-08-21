Crawdads make it 5 straight over Dash

The Hickory Crawdads, the South Atlantic League’s top scoring lineup, continued their weeklong assault on Winston-Salem pitching Saturday night and cruised to an 8-4 win over the visiting Dash in front of 2,148 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The win put the Crawdads (61-52 overall, 23-24 second half) on the verge of their first six-game sweep under the current format of six-game series, which begin in Minor League Baseball during the 2021 season. Along with its fifth straight win, Hickory has taken eight of the last nine games overall.

The Crawdads have outscored the Dash 42-9 in the series and are now 10-2 against them at L.P. Frans and 15-5 overall. The series finale is scheduled for 3 p.m. today.

It was another night in which the Winston-Salem (52-61, 19-28) pitching staff struggled to throw strikes. For the second time in the series, the Dash allowed 10 or more walks, giving up 10 on Saturday and hitting two batters. Winston-Salem allowed 12 walks in the series opener on Tuesday on its way to a 15-1 defeat.

For the first time all week, the Dash took the lead by using the legs of Duke Ellis. The SAL’s leading base stealer led off the game with a single and stole his 48th and 49th bases of the season to get to third before scoring on catcher Cody Freeman’s overthrow of third.

However, the Crawdads returned the favor by creating a run in the bottom of the first inning. Alejandro Osuna walked, then one out later went to third on Evan Carter’s single. Carter initially had attempted to go to second, but slipped and tried to retreat back to first. The Dash were able to catch Carter in an ensuing rundown, but Osuna was able to read the action behind him and sprinted home for the run.

Hickory added two more in the second, as Norge Vera, the No. 6 prospect of the Chicago White Sox, couldn’t find the strike zone. Christina Inoa steered a single to center before a walk to Freeman. One out later, Randy Florentino earned the first of his three walks to load the bases and end Vera’s night. After Cooper Bradford entered, Osuna’s deep fly ball scored Inoa, and Frainyer Chavez’s infield hit to Alsander Womack playing deep at second was slow enough to score Freeman from second.

Hickory added three in the third to make it 6-0. Angel Aponte singled and, one out later, scored on Inoa’s double. Osuna’s flare found grass in shallow right for a run-scoring single.

That looked to be enough for Ricky Vanasco to pick up a win. He had cruised through four innings on 48 pitches, but the wildness bug bit Vanasco in the fifth. Three walks, aided by a check-swing single on the infield, netted a run for the Dash and sent off Vanasco with one out and the bases loaded. Leury Tejada entered in relief and traded a run for a Colson Montgomery groundout to make it 6-3.

The Dash continued to peck at the lead with a run in the seventh. The inning started with Tejada hitting Adam Hackenberg with a pitch and Harvin Mendoza singling him to third. Winston-Salem got a run, but ran itself out of the inning on the same play. Cabrera Weaver’s grounder to short led Hickory to try and trade a double play for a run. Keyber Rodriguez’s flip to Jayce Easley got the first out, but the relay to first skipped away from Inoa at the bag with Hackenberg scoring. However, Freeman, who had run up the line from his catcher’s position to back up the play, collected the overthrow and was able to nab Weaver, who had feinted a turn toward second. Ellis grounded out to second to end the inning, and that turned out to be the final threat of the night.

Hickory got the run back in the seventh when Aponte walked, then sprinted home on a soft single to left-center by Thomas Saggese.

Tejada picked up the win and moved to 6-4 on the year. Bradford Webb allowed one hit over two innings to earn his first save with Hickory. Vera drew the loss in his first decision with the Dash.