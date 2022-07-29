Crawdads make it 4 straight, defeat Rome by 6-1 final

The Hickory Crawdads may be finding their stride once again, as evidenced by their fourth consecutive victory on Thursday night. The Crawdads defeated the visiting Rome (Georgia) Braves 6-1 in Game 3 of their six-game South Atlantic League series in front of 991 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.

Hickory (51-42, 13-14 in the second half) moved to within four games of Rome (53-40, 17-10) for first place in the South Division’s second-half standings, although the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods enter tonight's action just a half-game behind the Braves at 57-34 overall and 16-10 in second-half play. Following tonight's 7 p.m. contest, the Crawdads and Braves will continue their series with a 5 p.m. first pitch on Saturday.

The Crawdads scored single runs in the bottom of the third, fifth and sixth innings to grab a 3-0 lead. An error that allowed Cody Freeman to reach plated Luisangel Acuna in the third, while an RBI groundout from Evan Carter scored Scott Kapers in the fifth and a solo home run from Cristian Inoa made it a three-run lead in the sixth.

Rome notched its only run thanks to a solo shot from Cade Bunnell in the top of the seventh, but Hickory countered with an RBI double from Acuna in the bottom half of the frame. Then the Crawdads tacked on two runs in the eighth when Chris Seise knocked in Aaron Zavala and Inoa with a single to right.

Hickory outhit the Braves 10-5, while each team committed an error. Acuna led all players with three hits, with the Crawdads also getting two hits from Inoa and one apiece from Freeman, Zavala, Kapers, Seise and Keyber Rodriguez.

Five players had one hit each for Rome — Bunnell, Caleb Durbin, Cal Conley, Javier Valdes and Beau Philip — which dropped to 2-4 since enjoying four days off during the Major League Baseball All-Star break July 18-21. Meanwhile, Braves starting pitcher Luis De Avila (5-6) took the loss on Thursday after allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

On the other side, Crawdads starter Mason Englert (4-4) was the winning pitcher thanks to 5 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit ball with nine strikeouts and two walks. Englert was relieved by Jesus Linarez in the sixth, while John Matthews and Michael Brewer also pitched for Hickory.