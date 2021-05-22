Crawdads make it 2 in a row over Grasshoppers

The Hickory Crawdads played arguably their most complete game of the season Saturday night and defeated the Greensboro Grasshoppers 7-2 in front of 2,319 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.
The win was the second in a row for the Crawdads (6-11) on the heels of a seven-game losing streak that ended with Friday’s 3-0 win. Suddenly, Hickory finds itself with a chance to split the six-game High-A East League series when the two teams finish off the series Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.
As they did on Friday, the Crawdads' arms overwhelmed the Grasshoppers’ hitters with 17 strikeouts for the second straight night, and held them to just two hits after giving up four on Friday. On Saturday, Avery Weems walked the first hitter on four pitches, then picked him off first. From there, Weems and reliever Seth Nordlin (2-0) combined to set down the next 15 in a row, facing the minimum through one out in the sixth. Nordlin hit Grant Koch with a pitch to end the string but got out of the inning unscathed.
Greensboro (9-8) was held hitless until one out in the seventh when Matt Gorski pulled a pitch into left for a double to end the suspense. The Crawdads were seeking the team’s first no-hitter since May 19, 2013, at Delmarva (Maryland) in a seven-inning game, thrown by the combination of Luis Parra, Keone Kela, Ryan Bores and Alexander Claudio.
Weems struck out five during his three innings before Nordlin added eight over the next four. Tyler Thomas entered the game in the eighth and struck out the side to work around an error. The Grasshoppers spoiled the shutout by scoring both of their runs in the ninth on a two-run single by Will Matthiessen, his first hit since joining the team after a promotion on Friday. Thomas finished off the contest with his fourth and final strikeout before inducing a pair of flyouts.
At the plate, the Crawdads put together a season high of nine hits for the game. The lineup also showed patience, earning seven walks to go with two hit batsman. Also, a key for the Crawdads was the ability to extend innings. For the game, Hickory had five hits and two walks with two outs, leading to three runs.
The first tally came with two outs in the second against starter Omar Cruz (0-2). Jake Guenther (3 walks, 1 hit-by-pitch) walked, went to third on Scott Kapers' single and scored on Jose Acosta’s single to right, his first hit since joining the team on Thursday.
It remained 1-0 until the fifth when Frainyer Chavez led off with a double and scored two outs later on David Garcia’s single to center.
The game opened up in the sixth when the Crawdads put the first five aboard without a hit. Reliever Garrett Leonard walked both Guenther and Kapers before being replaced by Grant Ford. Acosta attempted a sacrifice bunt up the third-base line that was fielded by Jared Triolo in an attempt to force Kapers, but he threw wildly, which allowed Guenther to score. A bases-loaded walk to Chavez forced in Kapers, followed by a double play ball that brought in Acosta.
Hickory finished the scoring with an RBI single by Kapers in the seventh with two outs to score Guenther, who had walked. Ornelas singled in the eighth and was later driven in by Blaine Crim’s double.