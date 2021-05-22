Crawdads make it 2 in a row over Grasshoppers

The Hickory Crawdads played arguably their most complete game of the season Saturday night and defeated the Greensboro Grasshoppers 7-2 in front of 2,319 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The win was the second in a row for the Crawdads (6-11) on the heels of a seven-game losing streak that ended with Friday’s 3-0 win. Suddenly, Hickory finds itself with a chance to split the six-game High-A East League series when the two teams finish off the series Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

As they did on Friday, the Crawdads' arms overwhelmed the Grasshoppers’ hitters with 17 strikeouts for the second straight night, and held them to just two hits after giving up four on Friday. On Saturday, Avery Weems walked the first hitter on four pitches, then picked him off first. From there, Weems and reliever Seth Nordlin (2-0) combined to set down the next 15 in a row, facing the minimum through one out in the sixth. Nordlin hit Grant Koch with a pitch to end the string but got out of the inning unscathed.

Greensboro (9-8) was held hitless until one out in the seventh when Matt Gorski pulled a pitch into left for a double to end the suspense. The Crawdads were seeking the team’s first no-hitter since May 19, 2013, at Delmarva (Maryland) in a seven-inning game, thrown by the combination of Luis Parra, Keone Kela, Ryan Bores and Alexander Claudio.