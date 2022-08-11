Crawdads’ losing streak reaches 5

GREENSVILLE, S.C — The Hickory Crawdads suffered their fifth loss in a row on the road Wednesday, with the Greenville Drive topping them 12-8 in the second game of a six-game South Atlantic League series. Greenville improved to 38-64 overall and 12-24 in the second half, while Hickory dropped to 53-51 and 15-23.

Hickory led 3-0 after the opening inning following solo home runs from Jayce Easley and Thomas Saggese and an RBI single from Alejandro Osuna, but Greenville responded with four runs in the bottom of the second on a bases-loaded walk by Max Ferguson, a two-run single from Nick Yorke and an RBI single from Marcelo Mayer as the Drive grabbed an advantage they would keep until the top of the seventh.

After adding a single run in the fourth and three runs in the sixth, Greenville carried an 8-3 lead into the seventh. However, the Crawdads countered with a run in the seventh on an RBI fielder’s choice from Randy Florentino before tying things at 8-all courtesy of four runs in the eighth — Cristian Inoa recorded an RBI single, while a triple from Florentino scored two runs and an RBI single from Evan Carter knotted the score.

Nevertheless, a four spot from the Drive in the bottom half of the eighth accounted for the final margin. A two-run homer from Yorke gave Greenville the lead before a two-run single from Gilberto Jimenez made it 12-8.

Greenville outhit Hickory 12-10 behind two hits apiece from Ferguson, Yorke, Jimenez and Blaze Jordan and one each from Mayer, Matthew Lugo, Niko Kavadas and Tyler McDonough. Meanwhile, the Crawdads got two hits each from Florentino and Trevor Hauver to go with one apiece from Easley, Saggese, Osuna, Inoa, Carter and Keyber Rodriguez.

Drive relief pitcher Cody Scroggins (2-0) earned the win following 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with a strikeout and a walk. On the other side, Hickory’s Destin Dotson (1-2) took the loss.

Game 3 of the series is scheduled for tonight at 7:05 p.m.