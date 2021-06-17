Crawdads’ losing streak reaches 5

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Hickory Crawdads led for almost the entirety of Wednesday night’s road game against the Greenville Drive, but the hosts ultimately scored six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to walk off with their second straight victory over their High-A East League foes. The 6-5 loss was the fifth straight for the Crawdads, who dropped to 13-25 overall and 1-10 in one-run games.

Greenville improved to 21-17 following its sixth straight win, with the teams set to meet again tonight at 7:05 p.m. The six-game series continues with 7:05 p.m. first pitches on Friday and Saturday and a 3:05 p.m. start on Sunday.

Both teams finished with 10 hits, with Hickory receiving two hits and one RBI from both Jake Guenther and Frainyer Chavez, one hit and one RBI each from Jonathan Ornelas, Blaine Crim and Pedro Gonzalez and one hit apiece from Kellen Strahm, Miguel Aparicio and Kole Enright. As for the Drive, they got two hits and one RBI from both Christian Koss and Luke Bandy, one hit and two RBIs from Brandon Howlett, and one hit apiece from Cameron Cannon, Tyler Esplin, Kole Cottam, Cole Brannen and former Crawdad Tyreque Reed.