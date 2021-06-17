Crawdads’ losing streak reaches 5

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Hickory Crawdads led for almost the entirety of Wednesday night’s road game against the Greenville Drive, but the hosts ultimately scored six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to walk off with their second straight victory over their High-A East League foes. The 6-5 loss was the fifth straight for the Crawdads, who dropped to 13-25 overall and 1-10 in one-run games.
Greenville improved to 21-17 following its sixth straight win, with the teams set to meet again tonight at 7:05 p.m. The six-game series continues with 7:05 p.m. first pitches on Friday and Saturday and a 3:05 p.m. start on Sunday.
Both teams finished with 10 hits, with Hickory receiving two hits and one RBI from both Jake Guenther and Frainyer Chavez, one hit and one RBI each from Jonathan Ornelas, Blaine Crim and Pedro Gonzalez and one hit apiece from Kellen Strahm, Miguel Aparicio and Kole Enright. As for the Drive, they got two hits and one RBI from both Christian Koss and Luke Bandy, one hit and two RBIs from Brandon Howlett, and one hit apiece from Cameron Cannon, Tyler Esplin, Kole Cottam, Cole Brannen and former Crawdad Tyreque Reed.
Starting pitcher Cole Ragans tossed five innings of scoreless, three-hit ball for the Crawdads, striking out eight and walking one. After Grant Anderson provided Hickory with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief with a strikeout and a walk, Triston Polley (2-1) was charged with six runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings as he was tagged with the loss.
Jean Casanova blew his third save of the season for the Crawdads thanks to a game-tying RBI double from Koss and a bases-loaded walk to Howlett that forced in the winning run with two outs in the ninth. Hickory’s Gonzalez and Ornelas hit solo home runs in the second and third innings, respectively.
Greenville’s Zach Bryant (2-1) was the winning pitcher, while the Drive also used Brian Van Belle, Yusniel Padron-Artilles and Brendan Cellucci on the mound.