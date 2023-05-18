With the season spinning out of control, the Hickory Crawdads tried their luck with a morning game on Thursday. However, the woes at the plate continued, and the visiting Rome (Georgia) Braves took advantage with a 4-3 win in front of 2,490 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The loss by Hickory (12-22) was the 11th in a row and the 18th out of the last 21 games, and the lack of offense continues to be at the root of the downturn. During the 11-game losing streak, the Crawdads have scored 29 runs total, reaching five runs just once.

The lack of power numbers has plagued the Crawdads all season. They are currently last in the 12-team South Atlantic League in extra-base hits (69 in 34 games), and next to last in slugging percentage (.343). During the first three games of the six-game series with Rome, Hickory has just 18 hits, 17 of those singles.

A pair of errors cost Hickory a run in the top of the third inning. Starting the inning, Kadon Morton reached on an error by shortstop Keyber Rodriguez. He stole second and advanced to third on catcher Konner Piotto’s throwing error. Kevin Kilpatrick cashed in the miscues with a sacrifice fly.

Hickory starter Matt Brosky ran into further trouble in the fourth. With one out, Keshawn Ogans walked and moved to second on Bryson Horne’s bloop single to left. A soft liner by Brandon Parker landed in right and brought in Ogans, but the Braves (18-17) gifted the Crawdads an out when Horne was thrown out at third as he tried to advance while Brosky was walking the ball back to the mound. Nonetheless, Brosky was unable to take advantage of the baserunning mistake as he walked the next two hitters to load the bases.

Yohanse Morel was brought in to face Kilpatrick, who lifted a soft fly ball that found grass in fair territory along the right-field line for a two-run single to make it 4-0.

After seeing just 28 pitches from starter Patrick Halligan through three innings, the Crawdads jumpstarted the offense with Alejandro Osuna reaching on a bunt in the bottom of the fourth. Josh Hatcher lined a hard single to center before Geisel Cepeda singled in Osuna, pushing Hatcher to third and prompting Rome to bring in reliever Luis Vargas.

Griffin Cheney lifted a ball to shallow left for the first out. Despite the depth of the play, manager Chad Comer took a chance by sending Hatcher home, and it paid off when Hatcher slid underneath the tag of catcher Adam Zebrowski.

Another aggressive send from Comer got Hickory’s third run, as Cepeda scored from second on a shallow single to right by Angel Aponte.

However, that turned out to be the last gasp for the Crawdads. Vargas (3-2) went on to toss five scoreless innings, facing two over the minimum and striking out four. Rob Griswold sent the Crawdads packing in the ninth, punctuating the Crawdads' frustrations by catching a hard liner by Aponte to end the game as he notched his third save.

Morel allowed just two hits and struck out three for Hickory over 2 1/3 innings. Spencer Mraz allowed a hit and struck out two over two innings before Andy Rodriguez closed out the Crawdads' pitching ledger with a scoreless ninth. Brosky took the loss and dropped to 0-2.

The teams will meet again on Friday at 7 p.m.

Wednesday's game

The Crawdads 10th loss in a row came Wednesday night, as Rome held the Hickory lineup to six hits among seven total baserunners in a 3-1 victory.

Hickory took the lead in the second, when Alejandro Osuna walked, stole second and scored on Keyber Rodriguez’s single. Rodriguez moved up to second on an error in left, but Daniel Martinez struck out Griffin Cheney to end the inning.

That turned out to be the highlight of the night for Hickory, as Martinez (1-0) allowed just four hits and a walk while pitching into the sixth.

Rome rewarded Martinez with Drake Baldwin’s third homer of the series in the fourth to tie the game.

Winston Santos returned to the mound for Hickory after two weeks on the injured list. The right-hander pitched into the sixth before leaving after giving up a walk with two outs. Seth Clark was brought in to try and hold the tie, but Keshawn Ogans hit a ground-rule double and Bryson Horne doubled in both runs for the game-winning hit.

The Crawdads brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth after Max Acosta and Osuna each singled with one out. However, Peyton Williams got Geisel Cepeda to hit into a double play to end the game.

Santos (1-3) took the hard-luck loss despite giving up just two runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Williams got his third save with the scoreless ninth.