Crawdads' losing streak hits 3 against Grasshoppers

Summer rains shortened a scheduled doubleheader, but the Greensboro Grasshoppers lengthened the misery for the Hickory Crawdads with an 8-2 victory in front of 1,191 waterlogged fans at L.P. Frans Stadium Thursday night.

The visitors from Greensboro (17-15) won their fifth in a row, including the first two games of the six-game series in the High-A East League. The Crawdads (12-20) dropped their third straight and the sixth out of the last eight.

The originally scheduled doubleheader, which included a make-up from a rainout on Tuesday, was changed to a single game after the start of the first game was delayed for 2 hours, 49 minutes. The teams will again try to play a doubleheader today starting at 4 p.m.

For the second night in a row, a five-run uprising in the middle innings doomed the Crawdads. In the series opener on Wednesday, the Grasshoppers scored twice in the third. Then, after the Crawdads returned fire in the bottom of the inning, Greensboro scored five in the fourth to open up a 7-1 lead on the way to a 13-5 win. On Thursday, the Crawdads held a 1-0 lead through four before Greensboro lowered the boom in the fifth.