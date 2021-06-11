Crawdads' losing streak hits 3 against Grasshoppers

Summer rains shortened a scheduled doubleheader, but the Greensboro Grasshoppers lengthened the misery for the Hickory Crawdads with an 8-2 victory in front of 1,191 waterlogged fans at L.P. Frans Stadium Thursday night.
The visitors from Greensboro (17-15) won their fifth in a row, including the first two games of the six-game series in the High-A East League. The Crawdads (12-20) dropped their third straight and the sixth out of the last eight.
The originally scheduled doubleheader, which included a make-up from a rainout on Tuesday, was changed to a single game after the start of the first game was delayed for 2 hours, 49 minutes. The teams will again try to play a doubleheader today starting at 4 p.m.
For the second night in a row, a five-run uprising in the middle innings doomed the Crawdads. In the series opener on Wednesday, the Grasshoppers scored twice in the third. Then, after the Crawdads returned fire in the bottom of the inning, Greensboro scored five in the fourth to open up a 7-1 lead on the way to a 13-5 win. On Thursday, the Crawdads held a 1-0 lead through four before Greensboro lowered the boom in the fifth.
Hickory scored the game’s initial run in the third against starter Michael Burrows. The righty had retired the first eight and looked to continue to cruise through the third. After recording the first two outs on five pitches, he got ahead of Frainyer Chavez 0-2. Chavez worked the count full, then drove a pitch off the wall in right for a double. Chavez moved to third on a wild pitch and later scored on a high bouncer into left by Jonathan Ornelas.
Hickory starter Cole Ragans was effective much of his outing, especially early on. His three-pitch combination (fastball, changeup, curve) kept the Grasshoppers off balance, as he struck out six over 4 1/3 innings, including four of the first eight. However, baseball luck ran against him at the start of the decisive inning. Will Matthiessen led off the inning with a soft liner up the middle that skidded past second baseman Jose Acosta for an infield hit. Matthew Fraizer followed with a checked-swing roller the hugged the line and bounced off the bag at third. That ended the night for Ragans, who had crossed the 90-pitch threshold for the first time since August 2017, prior to missing two seasons due to elbow ligament replacement surgery.
Grant Anderson entered and continued his struggles from the recent road trip, which included a pair of blown saves. He walked Liover Peguero to load the bases before Aaron Shackelford cleared them with a double into the left-field corner. Lilo Sanchez then lofted a hanging slider over the fence in left for his sixth homer of the season to make it 5-1.
The Crawdads snipped a run off the deficit in the sixth. Ornelas (2-for-4) singled to left and moved to third on Kellen Strahm’s hit up the middle. When Greensboro mishandled the relay back to the infield, Ornelas scampered home with the tally to get Hickory within 5-2.
But the Grasshoppers blew the game open in the seventh with a trio of doubles. Fraizer walked and advanced to third on Sanchez’s double before Shackelford cleared the bases again, this time with a ground-rule double to right. Fabricio Macias’ RBI double provided the final margin.
Burrows (1-1) earned his first win of the season, allowing just one run on two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over five innings. Steven Jennings gave up the other run over two innings, and he and Austin Roberts combined to retire 12 of the last 13 Hickory hitters.
Ragans took the loss (0-1) for the Crawdads. Jean Casanova struck out the side in the eighth as part of his two innings of relief.
Note: One of the top-30 prospects of the Texas Rangers on the Crawdads' roster received a promotion, it was announced by the parent club on Thursday. Despite being just 20 years old, pitcher Ronny Henriquez was moved up to Double-A Frisco (Texas) for the first time. In five starts with Hickory this season, Henriquez went 1-3 with a 3.75 ERA in five starts, during which he gave up just 13 hits over 24 innings and struck out 27. No replacement was announced, leaving the Crawdads' roster at 28, two below the maximum.