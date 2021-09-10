Crawdads' losing streak hits 11

The Hickory Crawdads celebrated the decade of the 2000s as a promotion during Thursday night’s game against the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive. On the field, the team brought back unfortunate recollections of a forgettable tenure of the team’s franchise history that happened during the 2000s.
The Drive powered up in the middle innings and put away the Crawdads 9-6 in front of 1,620 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium in the third game of a six-game series, which is the final homestand of the season at Hickory.
Greenville (61-50) won its third straight and guaranteed at least a split of the High-A East League series. For the Crawdads (45-63), it marked the 11th straight loss, surpassing a 10-game streak achieved in July 2008. Hickory moved a game away from its worst losing streak currently on record, which is a 12-game stretch in May 2005 (the team does not have records of streaks prior to 2005).
After the Drive won the first two games of the series in the final inning, there was not much suspense on Thursday, though the Crawdads tantalized their fans with a trio of rallies that fell short.
Greenville never trailed in the game, as it took a 2-0 lead in the second against starter Seth Nordlin (3-4). Joe Davis and Stephen Scott opened the inning with singles. One out later, Wil Dalton doubled in Davis and Cole Brennen’s sacrifice fly brought in the second run.
Hickory threatened with two outs in the fourth. With Dustin Harris on first, Jake Guenther singled him to third and Pedro Gonzalez picked up the RBI with another single to cut the deficit in half.
But the Drive found another gear in the fifth when Tyler Dearden hit a towering three-run homer over the scoreboard in right. The homer was his 22nd of the season, which set a single-season record for the Drive’s franchise and placed him in a tie for second in the High-A East League.
The Crawdads pushed back again in the fifth with all the offense coming with two outs. David Garcia and Ezequiel Duran each singled. Harris pulled a double into the right-field corner that scored Garcia, and Guenther’s single pushed in Duran. Greenville brought in Oddanier Mosqueda to face Pedro Gonzalez, and the strategy worked when Gonzalez rolled out to short.
Dalton returned fire in the sixth with a two-run homer (his sixth) to push the lead back to 7-3. Greenville added a pair of runs in the eighth to put the game away.
Mosqueda held the Crawdads without a hit over 2 1/3 innings of relief and was awarded the scorer’s decision win to improve to 2-1.
Hitless after Guenther’s RBI single in the fifth, the Crawdads found a last-gasp effort in the ninth when Harris swatted a three-run homer (his ninth) for the final margin.