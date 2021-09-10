Crawdads' losing streak hits 11

The Hickory Crawdads celebrated the decade of the 2000s as a promotion during Thursday night’s game against the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive. On the field, the team brought back unfortunate recollections of a forgettable tenure of the team’s franchise history that happened during the 2000s.

The Drive powered up in the middle innings and put away the Crawdads 9-6 in front of 1,620 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium in the third game of a six-game series, which is the final homestand of the season at Hickory.

Greenville (61-50) won its third straight and guaranteed at least a split of the High-A East League series. For the Crawdads (45-63), it marked the 11th straight loss, surpassing a 10-game streak achieved in July 2008. Hickory moved a game away from its worst losing streak currently on record, which is a 12-game stretch in May 2005 (the team does not have records of streaks prior to 2005).

After the Drive won the first two games of the series in the final inning, there was not much suspense on Thursday, though the Crawdads tantalized their fans with a trio of rallies that fell short.