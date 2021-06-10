Crawdads lose to Greensboro in return home

The Hickory Crawdads returned to L.P. Frans Stadium for the first time in two weeks, but the Greensboro Grasshoppers spoiled the homecoming with a 13-5 win in front of 1,068 fans Wednesday night.

The contest was the first of a six-game series in the High-A East League, which was originally to start Tuesday, but was postponed by the first rainout at Hickory this season. That game will be made up today as part of a doubleheader, which is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

Greensboro (16-15) earned its fourth win in a row, while Hickory (12-19) dropped its second straight.

Wednesday’s game is best described as laborious, as well as sloppy at times. The nine-inning tilt ended in just under four hours (3 hours, 57 minutes) with the teams combining to throw 358 pitches. The teams combined for five errors — the Grasshoppers committed four — with six walks and two hit batsmen.

Greensboro never trailed in the game but had difficulty putting away the home team until late. The Crawdads did manage to put 15 base runners aboard, but stranded 10 as they went 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position.