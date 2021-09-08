Crawdads lose in extras, drop 9th straight game

The Hickory Crawdads have outscored their opponents during the 2021 season. However, the story of the season has been the inability to win close games.
In Tuesday night’s series opener, the Crawdads dropped a 10-inning game by a 7-4 final at the hands of the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive in front of 1,500 fans to start the final homestand of the year at L.P. Frans Stadium.
The loss was the ninth in a row for Hickory (45-61), which sets a new low for the team as an affiliate of the Texas Rangers, a partnership that began in 2009. The Crawdads last lost eight in a row in May 2012, and they will try to avoid their first 10-game losing streak since July 2008 — when they were affiliated with the Pittsburgh Pirates — in Game 2 of the six-game series tonight at 7 p.m.
The Crawdads battled from behind three different times on Tuesday. However, the Drive (58-51) were able to tack on three runs in the 10th to finally put the game away.
The extra-inning loss dropped Hickory to 2-9 in such games. For the season, the Crawdads are 9-21 in one-run games and have converted just 18 of 42 save opportunities. In games that are defined as “late/close” (when a game is tied, a team is ahead by a run or has the tying run on deck) the Crawdads' ERA is 5.84, which is 11th out of 12 teams in the High-A East League. Hickory has given up a league-high 66 runs in such situations this season.
The Drive and Crawdads traded home runs by Tyler Dearden and Jake Guenther in the fourth and sixth innings, respectively, to forge a 1-all tie heading into the eighth.
The Crawdads turned to the bullpen after starter Justin Slaten put up seven strong innings, allowing just a lone run on five hits and striking out six. However, the Drive found the bullpen offerings more to their liking starting in the eighth.
Dearden hit his second homer of the night and 21st on the season to put Greenville up 3-1. Hickory responded in the bottom of the eighth. David Garcia (3-for-4) doubled to right and was joined on the bases after one out by Dustin Harris and Guenther, who were both walked by reliever Jake Wallace. Pedro Gonzalez singled in Garcia and Harris to tie the score at 3-all.
In the ninth, the Crawdads' defense contributed to the woes with misplays. With runners at first and second and one out, Elih Marrero hit a grounder that Harris was unable to backhand cleanly, which loaded the bases. After Spencer Mraz struck out Nick Yorke, Christian Koss hit a routine grounder to short that Ezequiel Duran bobbled, allowing Joe Davis to score from third.
But Hickory again rallied, which started with a walk to Derwin Barreto. One out later, Garcia’s fly ball found a patch of grass in shallow right for a single. Duran’s fly ball to center allowed Barreto to advance to third, from where he scored on Harris’ single. The Crawdads were unable to put the game away, as Yorvin Pantoja struck out Guenther to extend the game.
In the 10th, with a runner placed at second, Brandon Howlett led off the inning with a two-run homer to right, his 16th of the year. Stephen Scott doubled and later scored on Wil Dalton’s single.
Pantoja (6-3), who surrendered the lead in the ninth, returned to close out the game quickly in the 10th to collect the win.
Justin Marsden (1-6) gave up all three runs in the 10th to pick up the loss.