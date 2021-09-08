Crawdads lose in extras, drop 9th straight game

The Hickory Crawdads have outscored their opponents during the 2021 season. However, the story of the season has been the inability to win close games.

In Tuesday night’s series opener, the Crawdads dropped a 10-inning game by a 7-4 final at the hands of the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive in front of 1,500 fans to start the final homestand of the year at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The loss was the ninth in a row for Hickory (45-61), which sets a new low for the team as an affiliate of the Texas Rangers, a partnership that began in 2009. The Crawdads last lost eight in a row in May 2012, and they will try to avoid their first 10-game losing streak since July 2008 — when they were affiliated with the Pittsburgh Pirates — in Game 2 of the six-game series tonight at 7 p.m.

The Crawdads battled from behind three different times on Tuesday. However, the Drive (58-51) were able to tack on three runs in the 10th to finally put the game away.