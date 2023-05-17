The Hickory Crawdads came from Bowling Green, Kentucky late Sunday and, after a day off, looked for a spark to jumpstart the team.

Much to the Crawdads' chagrin, the visiting Rome (Georgia) Braves took control of the game early and were never seriously challenged during a 7-3 win to start a six-game South Atlantic League series at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The loss was the ninth in a row for Hickory (12-20), which lost all six on the recent trip to Bowling Green, dropping the Crawdads into last place in the South Division. Since moving into a tie for first place in late April, the Crawdads have lost 16 of 19 overall.

Facing starter Mitch Bratt, Rome (16-17) took the lead three batters into the game, after Geraldo Quintero singled and scored on Drake Baldwin’s double off the left-center field wall. The Braves made it 2-0 when Bryson Horne ambushed a first-pitch fastball to start the top of the second. Horne added an RBI double with two outs in the fifth to add another run and chase Bratt (0-2).

Rome starter Hunter Riggins held the Crawdads off the bases until there was one out in the bottom of the fourth, when Daniel Mateo singled. Max Acosta joined him with a walk, but the threat quickly fizzled, as Mateo was caught stealing and Cody Freeman struck out.

Hickory threatened again in the fifth, loading the bases with none out. However, a double play ball limited the Crawdads to just a run.

Baldwin countered with a two-run homer in the sixth to put Rome up 5-1. Mateo clubbed his fourth homer of the year in the bottom half of the inning.

However, it turned out to be the final hurrah for Hickory. Rolddy Munoz (3-1) entered with two outs in the sixth and limited the Crawdads to three baserunners over the final three innings to pick up the win.

Baldwin capped a five-RBI night for Rome with his second homer in the eighth to give him five for the year.

The teams resume the series tonight at 6 p.m. at L.P. Frans Stadium, then have a quick turnaround for Thursday’s game, which starts at 11 a.m.

Rocker to undergo Tommy John surgery

The Texas Rangers announced that Hickory pitcher Kumar Rocker — the Rangers' first-round pick in 2022 — will miss the remainder of the season due to elbow ligament replacement surgery, more commonly known as Tommy John surgery, which will happen sometime later this week in Texas. In a gathering with Rangers beat writers, general manager Chris Young described the injury as “acute” and unrelated to medical concerns the New York Mets had when they chose not to sign him after selecting him in the first round in 2021.

Rocker made all six scheduled starts for Hickory, including his previous start last Thursday at Bowling Green. In that start, Rocker allowed five runs on six hits and struck out five over 4 2/3 innings, throwing 69 pitches.