WILMINGTON, Del. — For the second straight night, the Hickory Crawdads lost a road game at the hands of the Wilmington Blue Rocks, falling 5-4 in front of 1,208 fans at Frawley Stadium. Wilmington improved to 3-3 with the win, while the Crawdads dropped to 2-2.

The Blue Rocks outhit Hickory 10-7 behind three hits from Jeremy De La Rosa, two hits apiece from Derek Hill and Viandel Pena, a two-run home run from James Wood and one hit each from Jacob Young and Leandro Emiliani. Relief pitcher Tyler Schoff (1-0) earned the win thanks to two innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with three strikeouts and no walks, while Andry Lara pitched the first five innings for Wilmington and Dannel Diaz also tossed two innings in relief.

Angel Aponte led the Crawdads with two hits, while Maximo Acosta recorded a three-run homer to go with one hit apiece from Jayce Easley, Alejandro Osuna, Josh Hatcher and Cody Freeman. Meanwhile, Robby Ahlstrom (0-1) was the losing pitcher following 1 2/3 innings of one-run, three-hit relief.

Hickory starter Winston Santos allowed three runs on five hits with two strikeouts, two walks and a hit batsman in 4 1/3 innings before being replaced by Yohanse Morel in the fifth inning. Morel allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts, no walks and a hit batsman in two innings of relief.

After falling behind 2-0 in the opening inning, Hickory took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third before Wilmington tied the game in the bottom half. The Crawdads also led 4-3 before the Blue Rocks scored single runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

Wilmington hosts Hickory again tonight at 6:35 p.m. before the teams continue the six-game series with games on Saturday and Sunday.