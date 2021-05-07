Crawdads lose 2nd straight at Greensboro

GREENSBORO — For the second time in their first three games, the Hickory Crawdads put up seven runs. But this time it wasn’t enough, as they lost to the Greensboro Grasshoppers by an 8-7 final on Thursday night at First National Bank Field.

Greensboro captured its second consecutive victory to move to 2-1 on the season, while Hickory dropped to 1-2 after falling for the second night in a row. The teams play again tonight at 6:30 p.m. before facing off on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Grasshoppers scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and added another run in the third. After Hickory battled back to take a 6-5 lead in the top of the seventh, Greensboro knotted the score in the bottom half of the frame. The Crawdads again took a one-run lead in the ninth before the Grasshoppers won on a walk-off two-run home run from Lolo Sanchez in their final at-bat.

Hickory outhit Greensboro 8-7, with Blaine Crim notching two hits and three RBIs including his High-A League-leading third homer of the season. David Garcia added two hits and one RBI for the Crawdads, who also received one hit and one RBI from Ryan Anderson to go with one hit apiece from Chris Seise, Justin Foscue and Pedro Gonzalez.