Crawdads knock off Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Hickory Crawdads bounced back from a loss in the opener of a six-game road series with a 6-4 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Wednesday afternoon at Bowling Green Ballpark. The victory was Hickory’s third in four games as the Crawdads moved to within 1 1/2 games of the Hot Rods for first place in the South Atlantic League’s South Division.

Cristian Inoa and Cody Freeman hit solo home runs for Hickory (31-22), finishing with two hits apiece. The Crawdads also received two hits from Keyber Rodriguez and one each from Thomas Saggese, Angel Aponte and Scott Kapers.

Starting pitcher Ricky Vanasco (1-2) earned the win for Hickory thanks to five innings of one-run, one-hit ball with six strikeouts and four walks, Yohanse Morel, Marc Church and Triston Polley were the relievers used by the Crawdads, with Polley nabbing his first save courtesy of a scoreless ninth inning.

Hot Rods (32-20) starter Patrick Wicklander took the loss as he fell to 0-3 on the season. He surrendered four runs (three earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

Game 3 of the series is scheduled for Thursday at 7:35 p.m.