Crawdads-IronBirds game rained out
Crawdads-IronBirds game rained out

  • Updated
Hickory Crawdads

ABERDEEN, Md. — Game 3 of the Hickory Crawdads’ six-game road series against the Aberdeen IronBirds was rained out on Thursday and will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning at 4:05 p.m. on Saturday at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. Aberdeen won the first two games of the series by scores of 8-3 and 4-3.

Hickory visit the IronBirds again tonight at 7:05 p.m. before wrapping up the series with a twin bill on Saturday and a single game beginning at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday.

The Crawdads enter tonight's contest at 10-16 and in last place in the High-A East League’s South Division, while North Division-leading Aberdeen currently has a 17-7 record.

