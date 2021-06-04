Crawdads-IronBirds game rained out

ABERDEEN, Md. — Game 3 of the Hickory Crawdads’ six-game road series against the Aberdeen IronBirds was rained out on Thursday and will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning at 4:05 p.m. on Saturday at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. Aberdeen won the first two games of the series by scores of 8-3 and 4-3.