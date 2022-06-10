Crawdads inch closer to Hot Rods

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Hickory Crawdads moved within a half-game of the Bowling Green Hot Rods for the top spot in the South Atlantic League’s South Division on the road Thursday. Hickory won its second straight contest and collected its fourth victory in five games with a 7-3 triumph over the Hot Rods.

The Crawdads (32-22) outhit Bowling Green (32-21) 10-8 behind two-hit nights from Luisangel Acuna, Evan Carter and Thomas Saggese, with Cristian Inoa, Aaron Zavala, Cody Freeman and Chris Seise adding one hit apiece. Saggese and Acuna had the only extra-base hits for Hickory thanks to doubles in the top of the sixth and ninth innings, respectively.

The winning pitcher was Ben Anderson (5-3), who tossed five innings of one-run, five-hit ball with four strikeouts and two walks. John Matthews pitched two innings in relief for the Crawdads before Joe Corbett earned a two-inning save.

Bowling Green reliever Sean Mullen (0-1) took the loss after giving up four runs on four hits with one strikeout and two walks in two-thirds on an inning. Mason Montgomery started for the Hot Rods, who also used Graeme Stinson and Audry Lugo in relief.

The fourth game of the six-game series takes place tonight at 7:35 p.m. at Bowling Green Ballpark. Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday at 7:35 p.m., while the series finale is slated for Sunday at 2:05 p.m.