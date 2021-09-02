Crawdads-Hot Rods opener postponed

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The opening game of the Hickory Crawdads’ six-game road series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Tuesday night was postponed due to rain from Hurricane Ida. The contest will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader beginning at 6:05 p.m. today, while the series was scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

Game 4 of the series starts at 7:35 p.m. on Friday, while Saturday’s game also begins at 7:35 p.m. and Sunday’s series finale will feature a 3:05 p.m. first pitch.

The Crawdads then return to Hickory for their final home series of the season, a six-game set with the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive that will include 7 p.m. first pitches Sept. 7-11 and a 3 p.m. start on Sept. 12.

Hickory entered Wednesday’s game with a 45-54 record, while Bowling Green carried a 69-33 mark into the series opener.

The Hot Rods currently have the best record in the 12-team High-A East League.