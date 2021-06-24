Crawdads' home woes continue vs. Bowling Green

When a team is struggling, little things in a baseball game tend to get magnified. A pair of key plays hurt the Hickory Crawdads Wednesday night, when the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods took a 2-1 win in Game 2 of a six-game series at L.P. Frans Stadium.

A crowd of 1,399 fans saw the Crawdads (15-29) drop their third straight overall — the second in the series — and their fifth in a row at home. For the season, the Crawdads are now 5-15 at L.P. Frans this season. Meanwhile, Bowling Green, winners of five of six on its current road trip, has the best record in the High-A East League at 29-13. Overall, the Hot Rods have won 15 of their last 17 games.

A night after the Crawdads gave up 22 hits in an 18-4 loss, a trio of pitchers held the High-A East League’s best hitting team to just two hits. However, it was one blast that was enough to sink the Crawdads.

Scoreless heading to the fifth inning, Crawdads starter Cole Ragans (0-2) got ahead 1-2 before walking No. 9 hitter Osmy Gregorio with one out. After Ragans struck out Connor Hollis looking, he fell behind Cary High product Greg Jones 3-0. Following a mound visit, the Crawdads left-hander grooved a 91 mph fastball over the plate. Jones, the Tampa Bay Rays' top prospect playing at Bowling Green (ranked No. 7 by MLB.com), drilled the pitch over the center-field fence to make it 2-0.