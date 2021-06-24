Crawdads' home woes continue vs. Bowling Green

When a team is struggling, little things in a baseball game tend to get magnified. A pair of key plays hurt the Hickory Crawdads Wednesday night, when the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods took a 2-1 win in Game 2 of a six-game series at L.P. Frans Stadium.
A crowd of 1,399 fans saw the Crawdads (15-29) drop their third straight overall — the second in the series — and their fifth in a row at home. For the season, the Crawdads are now 5-15 at L.P. Frans this season. Meanwhile, Bowling Green, winners of five of six on its current road trip, has the best record in the High-A East League at 29-13. Overall, the Hot Rods have won 15 of their last 17 games.
A night after the Crawdads gave up 22 hits in an 18-4 loss, a trio of pitchers held the High-A East League’s best hitting team to just two hits. However, it was one blast that was enough to sink the Crawdads.
Scoreless heading to the fifth inning, Crawdads starter Cole Ragans (0-2) got ahead 1-2 before walking No. 9 hitter Osmy Gregorio with one out. After Ragans struck out Connor Hollis looking, he fell behind Cary High product Greg Jones 3-0. Following a mound visit, the Crawdads left-hander grooved a 91 mph fastball over the plate. Jones, the Tampa Bay Rays' top prospect playing at Bowling Green (ranked No. 7 by MLB.com), drilled the pitch over the center-field fence to make it 2-0.
The Crawdads had chances early to break ahead. In the first, Frainyer Chavez singled and stole second but was stranded. One inning later, Hickory loaded the bases with none out, but Hot Rods starter Jacob Lopez struck out Isaias Quiroz and Jose Acosta before getting Jonathan Ornelas on a lineout to right.
Hickory stranded six over the first four innings, then went quiet as Bowling Green relievers Evan McKendry and Chris Muller combined to retire 10 straight. Muller was particularly impressive, using a fastball topping at 98 mph along with a sharp slider to strike out four of the six he faced.
Bowling Green helped the Crawdads break the dry spell in the eighth, when Gregorio botched a grounder at second that allowed Ornelas to reach. The next batter, Chavez, hit a deep fly ball into the left-field corner that Grant Witherspoon ran down. Ornelas tagged and attempted to advance to second, but Witherspoon’s turn-and-throw to second was on target with Gregorio putting down the tag to erase Ornelas.
The play proved crucial, as Kellen Strahm hit a solo homer to right-center to get the Crawdads within 2-1.
Hickory had one final shot in the ninth as Pedro Gonzalez doubled and moved to third with two outs. However, pinch-hitter David Garcia lined out to center to end the game.
For the Crawdads, Ragans struggled with control at times, walking four over five innings, but the lefty struck out five and allowed just the two hits, which included the decisive two-run homer. Grant Anderson rebounded from a tough stretch with two scoreless innings, as did Nick Starr.
McKendry got credit for the win (3-1) with Hogan earning his first save of the season.
The two teams will resume the series tonight at 7 p.m.
Notes: The Texas Rangers announced Tuesday the release of outfielder Kole Enright from the team. Also shifting off the roster is right-hander Jesus Linarez, who was sent to Low-A Down East. Linarez was replaced by Nic Laio, who was promoted from Down East.