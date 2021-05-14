Crawdads' hitting woes continue in 8-4 loss to Dash

The Hickory Crawdads’ bats have struggled during the first two weeks of the season. Winston-Salem’s pitching added to the misery Friday night and the Dash’s hitting put the game away early in an 8-4 win in front of 1,778 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The victory was the second in a row for the Dash and the third in the first four games of the six-game High-A East League series. Winston-Salem moved to .500 at 5-5 for the season, while the Crawdads dropped to 4-6.

Hickory entered the game hitting .168 for the season, which was 11th in the 12-team league. The woes continued Friday, as the Crawdads collected four hits for the second game in a row and have just 21 over the first four games of the homestand. The Crawdads' season high in a game is eight and they have recorded four or fewer hits in six of the 10 games.

Given the dearth of offense, the Dash’s early offense seemed to put the game out of reach. Facing starter Grant Wolfram (0-1), Winston-Salem scored what it needed in the third. Lazaro Leal and Johan Cruz each singled to start the inning and both scored one out later on Lenyn Sosa’s double. Alex Destino singled off the base umpire before Luis Curbelo clubbed a three-run homer to left-center to make it 5-0.

Cruz (3-for-4) added to the lead with a two-run blast in the fourth.