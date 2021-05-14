Crawdads' hitting woes continue in 8-4 loss to Dash

The Hickory Crawdads’ bats have struggled during the first two weeks of the season. Winston-Salem’s pitching added to the misery Friday night and the Dash’s hitting put the game away early in an 8-4 win in front of 1,778 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.
The victory was the second in a row for the Dash and the third in the first four games of the six-game High-A East League series. Winston-Salem moved to .500 at 5-5 for the season, while the Crawdads dropped to 4-6.
Hickory entered the game hitting .168 for the season, which was 11th in the 12-team league. The woes continued Friday, as the Crawdads collected four hits for the second game in a row and have just 21 over the first four games of the homestand. The Crawdads' season high in a game is eight and they have recorded four or fewer hits in six of the 10 games.
Given the dearth of offense, the Dash’s early offense seemed to put the game out of reach. Facing starter Grant Wolfram (0-1), Winston-Salem scored what it needed in the third. Lazaro Leal and Johan Cruz each singled to start the inning and both scored one out later on Lenyn Sosa’s double. Alex Destino singled off the base umpire before Luis Curbelo clubbed a three-run homer to left-center to make it 5-0.
Cruz (3-for-4) added to the lead with a two-run blast in the fourth.
Hickory’s impatience at the plate cost the team much of the game. Facing a quartet of Dash pitchers, the lineup saw 11 or fewer pitches in five of the nine innings. Starter Isaiah Carranza (1-1) allowed one hit, two walks and struck out four over five shutout innings.
The Crawdads put together three of their four hits in scoring all their runs in the seventh. Facing reliever Dan Metzdorf, a walk and hit batter brought up Scott Kapers with one out. The Crawdads' first baseman drove a pitch to right that Destino failed to track clearly and allowed David Garcia to score. Miguel Aparicio doubled in Kole Enright and Kapers, then scored on Chris Seise's bouncer into center to get Hickory within 7-4.
However, that was as close as the Crawdads would get. The Dash added an unearned run in the ninth, which scored on a two-out single by Samir Dueñez.
Sal Biasi worked around two walks in the eighth, striking out three in the process. Lane Ramsey retired all three Crawdads he faced in the ninth.
The Crawdads' pitching highlight was provided by Zak Kent, who allowed three base runners over 3 1/3 innings and struck out two.
The teams return to L.P. Frans Saturday to continue the series. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.