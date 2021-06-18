Crawdads held to 3 hits in 3-1 loss

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Hickory Crawdads dropped their sixth straight game on Thursday night, managing just three hits in a 3-1 road defeat at the hands of the Greenville Drive. The High-A East League foes played in front of 5,966 fans at Greenville’s Fluor Field at the West End.

Scott Kapers had two hits for Hickory, including a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning. Frainyer Chavez had the remaining hit for the Crawdads, while the Drive’s five-hit attack included two from Tyler Esplin and one apiece from Christian Koss, Cameron Cannon and Wil Dalton.

Cody Bradford started and pitched six innings for Hickory, which fell to 13-26 overall and 8-13 on the road. The left-hander allowed one run on one hit with eight strikeouts and one walk before giving way to Joe Corbett. Corbett was later relieved by eventual losing pitcher Sean Chandler, who is now 0-2 on the season.

Reliever Alex Scherff earned the win for Greenville to even his record at 1-1 in 2021. Chris Murphy started and Brendan Nail also pitched for the Drive, who improved to 22-17 overall and 14-7 at home following their seventh consecutive victory.

Hickory also committed three errors in the field as compared to an errorless effort by Greenville’s defense. The teams play again tonight at 7:05 p.m., Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday at 3:05 p.m.