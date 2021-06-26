Crawdads grab another victory vs. Hot Rods

For the second night in a row, the Hickory Crawdads collected a three-run win over the visiting Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods, defeating them 8-5 on Saturday at L.P. Frans Stadium. A total of 1,889 fans attended the contest, which was the fifth game of a six-game series between the High-A East League opponents.

The teams finish their series on Sunday at 3 p.m. at L.P. Frans before the Crawdads begin a six-game home series against the Asheville Tourists on Tuesday at 7 p.m. On the other side, Bowling Green returns home to face the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Tuesday at 7:35 p.m.

Hickory (17-30) received three hits and three RBIs from leadoff hitter Jonathan Ornelas, who blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning and a two-run homer in the seventh. Kellen Strahm and Miguel Aparicio also homered for the Crawdads, who scored two runs apiece in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

In addition to one hit and two RBIs each from Strahm and Aparicio, Hickory also got one hit apiece from Trey Hair, Jose Acosta and Jake Guenther. The Crawdads recorded eight hits as a team, matching the offensive output by the Hot Rods (30-15).