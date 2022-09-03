 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crawdads grab 9-2 victory against Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. — The visiting Hickory Crawdads tied a six-game South Atlantic League series with the Aberdeen IronBirds at two games apiece thanks to a 9-2 win on Friday at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. The Crawdads outhit Aberdeen 8-5 in the contest to improve to 64-60 overall and 26-32 in the second half.

Cody Freeman finished with two hits for Hickory, as did Yenci Pena. The Crawdads also got one hit apiece from Liam Hicks, Chris Seise, Josh Hatcher and Griffin Cheney in support of starting pitcher Ricky Vanasco (3-5), who earned the win following five innings of two-run (one earned), four-hit ball with nine strikeouts and two walks.

Bradford Webb pitched two innings of relief for the Crawdads, while Leury Tejada and Theo McDowell each tossed one inning. On the other side, IronBirds starter Tyler Wells (0-1) took the loss after giving up one run on one hit with three strikeouts and no walks in 2 1/3 innings.

Billy Cook had two hits for Aberdeen (75-49, 32-26 in second half), which also received a solo home run from Isaac Bellony and one hit apiece from Connor Pavolony and Chris Givin. The IronBirds finished 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position, while Hickory was 3-for-11 in such situations.

The teams continue their series tonight at 6:05 p.m. before capping it with a 2:05 p.m. contest on Sunday.

Ricky Vanasco

Vanasco
