Crawdads game postponed; doubleheader set for Thursday
Crawdads game postponed; doubleheader set for Thursday

After two weeks away, the Hickory Crawdads return to L.P. Frans Stadium has been delayed one more day. The first game of a six-game series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers was rained out on Tuesday. The High-A East League contest did not begin, as pregame rains forced the team to put the tarp on the field.

Tuesday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday beginning at 5 p.m. Hickory and Greensboro return to action on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Crawdads exchanged outfielders on the injured list Tuesday. The Texas Rangers, the Crawdads’ major league parent club, activated Miguel Aparicio and placed Ryan Anderson on the seven-day injured list.

Aparicio last played for Hickory on May 19, when he suffered a strained hamstring. He completed the game, but was placed on the injured list the next day. Anderson had sat out from May 30 through June 3 but played the final three games of a series at the Aberdeen (Maryland) IronBirds this past weekend. No word from the club on the source of the injury.

