Crawdads forced to cancel 2020 season

Minor League Baseball made the decision to cancel its season on Tuesday, meaning the Hickory Crawdads will also be forced to sit out the 2020 season.
The Crawdads, who are the Class A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, stated the following on social media:
"Tonight we received word from the Minor League Baseball office that the 2020 season has been canceled. We are disappointed that we will not be able to celebrate professional baseball in Hickory this year, but are already working towards an 'incrawdible' 2021 season.
"We are communicating with all fans that have purchased tickets to games this season. If you have not been contacted or have questions, please reach us at (828) 322-3000. We look forward to seeing you soon!"
Look for more on the cancellation of the 2020 season online Wednesday and in Thursday's edition of the Hickory Daily Record.
