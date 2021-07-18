Crawdads finish 1-1 during doubleheader with IronBirds, earn series split

The Hickory Crawdads and Aberdeen (Maryland) IronBirds capped their six-game series with a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at Hickory’s L.P. Frans Stadium. The first game, which was suspended in the top of the third inning on Saturday night due to thunderstorms, saw Aberdeen earn a 6-2 victory over the Crawdads, but Hickory was able to bounce back with a 6-5 win over their High-A East League foes in the seven-inning contest that followed.

Both teams won three games in the series, with the IronBirds moving to 36-29 and the Crawdads now sitting at 28-38. Hickory travels to the Asheville Tourists on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. for the first of six matchups this week, while Aberdeen hosts a six-game series with the Hudson Valley (New York) Renegades that begins on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

In Game 1, which was a regular nine-inning tilt, the IronBirds outhit Hickory 8-7 behind two hits and three RBIs from Andrew Daschbach, two hits and one RBI from Jordan Westburg, one hit and one RBI from Zach Watson and one hit apiece from Gunnar Henderson, Dylan Harris and Christopher Burgess. Meanwhile, the Crawdads received one hit and one RBI each from Justin Foscue and Frainyer Chavez to go with one hit apiece from Miguel Aparicio, Kellen Strahm, Blaine Crim, Jake Guenther and Pedro Gonzalez.