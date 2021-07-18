Crawdads finish 1-1 during doubleheader with IronBirds, earn series split

The Hickory Crawdads and Aberdeen (Maryland) IronBirds capped their six-game series with a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at Hickory’s L.P. Frans Stadium. The first game, which was suspended in the top of the third inning on Saturday night due to thunderstorms, saw Aberdeen earn a 6-2 victory over the Crawdads, but Hickory was able to bounce back with a 6-5 win over their High-A East League foes in the seven-inning contest that followed.
Both teams won three games in the series, with the IronBirds moving to 36-29 and the Crawdads now sitting at 28-38. Hickory travels to the Asheville Tourists on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. for the first of six matchups this week, while Aberdeen hosts a six-game series with the Hudson Valley (New York) Renegades that begins on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.
In Game 1, which was a regular nine-inning tilt, the IronBirds outhit Hickory 8-7 behind two hits and three RBIs from Andrew Daschbach, two hits and one RBI from Jordan Westburg, one hit and one RBI from Zach Watson and one hit apiece from Gunnar Henderson, Dylan Harris and Christopher Burgess. Meanwhile, the Crawdads received one hit and one RBI each from Justin Foscue and Frainyer Chavez to go with one hit apiece from Miguel Aparicio, Kellen Strahm, Blaine Crim, Jake Guenther and Pedro Gonzalez.
Foscue’s solo home run in the bottom of the first inning gave the Crawdads an early lead before Aberdeen scored the next six runs. The IronBirds notched two runs in the top of the third, one apiece in the fifth and sixth frames and two in the seventh before allowing Hickory to score a run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly from Chavez that plated Guenther.
The winning pitcher in the opening contest was Aberdeen’s Drew Rom (7-0), who tossed five innings of scoreless, three-hit relief with four strikeouts and two walks. Hickory’s Avery Weems (2-4) took the loss after being charged with two runs on one hit with four strikeouts and one walk in 2 1/3 innings before thunderstorms ended his outing on Saturday.
As for Game 2, it again saw the IronBirds outhit Hickory, this time by a 10-6 margin. Henderson had three hits and one RBI for the visitors, while Trevor Kehe had two hits and one RBI to go with two hits from Michael Mantecon, one hit and two RBIs from Westburg, one hit and one RBI from Watson and one hit from Daschbach.
Aparicio notched two hits and five RBIs to pace the Crawdads’ offensive attack, homering twice in the contest. He recorded a two-run homer in the second and a three-run blast in the sixth, while Crim had two hits for Hickory to go with one hit and one RBI from Jared Walker and one hit from Guenther.
Reliever Josh Smith (1-1) collected the victory for Hickory in Game 2, allowing one run on one hit in an inning of work. Jean Casanova earned his fifth save of the season by pitching a scoreless seventh during which he allowed one hit and struck out one.
Kevin Magee (0-2) suffered the loss for Aberdeen following two innings of three-run, three-hit relief. He had two strikeouts and no walks.