Crawdads fall despite scoring 10 straight runs

The Hickory Crawdads scored 10 unanswered runs Friday night. Unfortunately for them, the visiting Wilmington (Delaware) Blue Rocks put up the first 14 of the game, which pushed them to an 18-11 win Friday night at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The Blue Rocks (45-38 overall, 10-8 second half) won their second straight and emerged victorious for the third time in four games in the series, and they have pounded the Crawdads (45-40, 7-12) much of the week. Wilmington has scored 30 runs the last two games and 38 over the four games played. However, the Blue Rocks' bullpen, which has blown 22 saves this season, made the game interesting after it appeared the Crawdads would suffer one of their worst defeats in the team’s history.

After Crawdads starter Nick Krauth (2-6) retired the side in the first inning, Wilmington, which scored in six straight innings in Thursday’s win, resumed fire with two runs in the second. Drew Mendoza’s sacrifice fly scored Omar Meregildo and Cole Daily doubled in Ricardo Mendez for the tallies.

In the third, Jeremy De La Rosa hit his first homer with Wilmington since a promotion last weekend and Mendez singled in Yasel Antuna to make it 5-0.

The inability of Krauth to put hitters away proved to be crucial, as the Blue Rocks reached four times against him after being down 0-2 or 1-2 in the count.

The game got away from the Crawdads in the fourth, when Wilmington sent 15 batters to the plate and scored nine times. Seven walks combined by relievers John Matthews and Destin Dotson contributed to the mess on the basepaths, including two that forced in runs. Meregildo had a three-run homer, his 13th of the year, with Jordy Barley and De La Rosa singling in runs and Israel Pineda adding a two-run double.

Evan Carter interrupted the onslaught with his sixth homer of the season, but Wilmington tacked on four more in the sixth to make it an 18-1 lead.

Blue Rocks starter Michael Cuevas (4-9) cruised through six innings, allowing a run on six hits before turning it over to the bullpen.

That ignited the Crawdads' attack in the seventh, when they put up six runs. With one out, Aaron Zavala hit a solo homer, his ninth of the year, followed by Cody Freeman’s 10th of the season and Carter’s second of the night, his seventh total. It was the first time the Crawdads hit back-to-back-to-back homers since Aug. 18, 2012, in a game against the Savannah (Georgia) Sand Gnats in Hickory.

The Crawdads sent 10 hitters to the plate in the seventh, with Chris Seise adding an RBI double and Keyber Rodriguez knocking in two to make it 18-7.

Freeman (11th) and Trevor Hauver (9th) each added two-run homers in the eighth to provide the final margin.

Out of arms, second baseman Frainyer Chavez pitched the ninth for Hickory and threw a scoreless inning. Theo McDowell also threw well for the Crawdads with two shutout innings prior to Chavez’s entry.

The Crawdads pitchers finished the night with 251 pitches thrown, after hurling 190 the previous game. Walks were a major portion of the downfall for Hickory, as the pitching corps issued 16 to go with 15 hits by the Blue Rocks.

Mendez led the Blue Rocks with four hits, including two doubles. Rudy Martin reached base five times, four of those coming from walks, and scored three runs.

For Hickory, Carter went 4-for-5 with the two homers and finished a triple shy of the cycle. Freeman added three hits and three RBIs.

Game 5 of the six-game series takes place tonight at 7 p.m.