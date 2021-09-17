 Skip to main content
Crawdads fall 6-2 at Rome, losing skid reaches 16

  • Updated
Hickory Crawdads

ROME, Ga. — The Hickory Crawdads lost their 16th consecutive game on Thursday, falling to the Rome Braves by a 6-2 final. Following an 8-1 loss in the series opener on Tuesday, Wednesday’s contest was rained out and postponed to Thursday as part of a doubleheader, but only one game was able to be played.

With the loss, Hickory fell to 45-68 overall and 23-32 away from home. The Crawdads haven’t won since a 13-6 road victory over the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive on Aug. 27.

As for Rome, it improved to 56-59 overall and 28-28 at home. The victory was the Braves’ third straight, and they are looking to make it four in a row in the third game of the now five-game series tonight at 7 p.m. before hosting the Crawdads again on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Braves outhit Hickory 8-4 on Thursday, scoring all six of their runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Crawdads scored their only two runs in the top of the ninth, and Hickory also committed the game’s only error in the fifth.

Rome was led by two hits and one RBI from Riley Delgado, two hits from Drew Campbell, one hit and two RBIs from both Cody Milligan and Andrew Moritz and one hit apiece from Michael Harris II and Beau Philip. Meanwhile, Hickory got one hit and one RBI each from Dustin Harris and Trey Hair to go with one hit apiece from Jonathan Ornelas and Trevor Hauver.

Braves starting pitcher Darius Vines (4-4) earned the win thanks to five innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with three strikeouts and one walk, while Hickory starter Seth Nordlin (3-5) took the loss after allowing six runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks in 3 1/3 innings.

