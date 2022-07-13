Crawdads fall 6-0 despite Roby's strong start

After losing five of six games against the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods during a road trip, the Hickory Crawdads returned home looking to get back on track. However, the visiting Wilmington (Delaware) Blue Rocks had other ideas, as four pitchers combined to hold the Crawdads to two hits in a 6-0 victory on Tuesday night at L.P. Frans Stadium.

Wilmington improved to 43-37 overall and 8-7 in the second half of the South Atlantic League season, while Hickory dropped to 44-38 and 6-10. The Crawdads also fell to 3-7 in July entering the second game of the six-game series tonight at 7 p.m.

After Wilmington’s Darren Baker greeted Hickory starting pitcher Tekoah Roby with a home run to right-center on the first pitch of the game, the 20-year-old right-hander shook off the blast and provided the Crawdads with seven innings of one-run ball. He only allowed one other hit — a one-out single from Jose Sanchez in the opening frame — while striking out five and issuing a pair of walks in an 87-pitch outing during which he threw 55 strikes.

Hickory’s offense was unable to capitalize on Roby’s strong start, as the Crawdads didn’t record their first hit until Luisangel Acuna led off the bottom of the sixth inning with an infield single to short. The only Hickory player with a batting average of .300 or better — Acuna ended Tuesday’s contest hitting .305 — he also walked with one out in the first.

Other walks for the Crawdads came from Cody Freeman with two outs in the first and Cristian Inoa with one out in the second, while Trevor Hauver and Miguel Aparicio were hit by pitches late in the contest. Meanwhile, Hickory’s second and final hit of the night came on a bloop single from Inoa with two outs in the seventh.

On the other side, the Blue Rocks broke the game open with five runs on four hits in the eighth. John Matthews replaced Roby on the mound and induced a groundout on his first pitch, but after pinch-hitter Jarrett Gonzales was hit by a pitch, Wilmington loaded the bases courtesy of an infield single from Jordy Barley and a single to center from Baker.

An RBI fielder’s choice from the Blue Rocks’ Jeremy De La Rosa made it 2-0, while a throwing error on a pickoff attempt allowed both Barley and De La Rosa to score shortly thereafter. Sanchez then doubled before Israel Pineda clubbed a two-run homer to left-center to extend Wilmington’s advantage to 6-0.

Blue Rocks starter Lucas Knowles tossed four innings of hitless ball with five strikeouts and three walks before Garvin Alston (2-1) provided Wilmington with two innings of one-hit ball with a strikeout and no walks to earn the win. Richard Guasch covered the next two innings, while Troy Stainbrook pitched the ninth.

Roby dropped to 3-7 on the year despite allowing just the one run, while left-hander Destin Dotson pitched around a one-out error in the ninth, striking out one and issuing no walks.