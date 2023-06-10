ROME, Ga. — The Hickory Crawdads finished with no hits in a loss to the Rome Braves on Wednesday and were held to one run in another defeat at the hands of their South Atlantic League opponents on Thursday. But during Game 4 of the six-game series on Friday at the Braves’ AdventHealth Stadium, Hickory earned a 4-2 win to even the series at two games apiece.

The Crawdads (20-31) outhit Rome (26-29) 12-7 and benefited from two errors by the Braves. Hickory was led by three hits from Alejandro Osuna, while Keyber Rodriguez, Tucker Mitchell and Josh Hatcher registered two hits apiece and Daniel Mateo, Angel Aponte and Jayce Easley each tallied one hit.

On the other side, the Braves got two hits from Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. and one hit each from Drake Baldwin, Geraldo Quintero, Adam Zebrowski, Keshawn Ogans and Eliezel Stevens.

Hickory starting pitcher Winston Santos (3-3) picked up the win following six innings of scoreless, three-hit ball with six strikeouts and one walk, while Florencio Serrano, Yohanse Morel and Robby Ahlstrom were the relievers used by the Crawdads. Earning his first save of the season was Ahlstrom, who gave up no runs and no hits with one strikeout and no walks in 1 2/3 innings.

Rome starter Patrick Halligan (1-2) took the loss after surrendering two runs (one earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks in 3 2/3 innings.

The series between the Crawdads and Braves continues today at 5 p.m., while the series finale is set for Sunday at 1 p.m.