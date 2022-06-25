Crawdads earn 8-1 win over Rome

ROME, Ga. — The Hickory Crawdads bounced back from a loss in Game 3 of a six-game series against the Rome Braves, winning 8-1 on the road Friday to clinch at least a series split. The Crawdads outhit Rome 13-4 in the contest behind three hits apiece from Scott Kapers and Evan Carter, two each from Cody Freeman and Aaron Zalava and one apiece from Trevor Hauver, Angel Aponte and Chris Seise.

Kapers hit the only home run of the contest, supplying a two-run shot with two outs in the top of the second inning. Carter recorded the other extra-base hit for Hickory (39-28, 1-0 in second half) when he tallied his ninth double of the season to lead off the eighth.

Crawdads relief pitcher John Matthews (4-0) remained unbeaten on the season, earning the win thanks to four innings of one-run, two-hit ball with four strikeouts, three walks and a hit batsman. Nick Krauth started for Hickory, while Yohanse Morel was the first reliever used by the visitors.

Braves (36-31, 0-1) starter Royber Salinas fell to 2-5 after giving up six runs on five hits with two strikeouts and five walks in 3 2/3 innings. On offense, Rome got two hits from Vaughn Grissom and one each from Beau Philip and Christian Robinson.

The teams face off again tonight at 6 p.m. before finishing their series on Sunday at 2 p.m.