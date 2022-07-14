Crawdads earn 6-2 win over Blue Rocks

The Hickory Crawdads' offense perked up from a weeklong slumber and their pitching powered up to defeat the Wilmington (Delaware) Blue Rocks 6-2 on Wednesday night at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The win followed a stretch of six losses in seven games for the Crawdads (45-38 overall, 7-10 second half), much of which came from a lineup that went cold.

Leading the South Atlantic League in most hitting categories at the end of June, Hickory entered Wednesday’s game having been shut out three times over the previous six games. Over those six games, Hickory had scored in just five of the 55 innings played for a total of 11 runs.

Facing the SAL’s top pitching staff, Wilmington (43-38, 8-8), which had blanked Hickory 6-0 in the series opener Tuesday, dished out more of the same over the first five innings.

The game was billed as a matchup of top-15 pitching prospects from each major league organization, but neither fared well and each was pulled after a thunderstorm in the second inning delayed the game for 1 hour, 52 minutes, which also scattered most of the 1,022 fans originally present.

Wilmington got on the board in the first inning against Ricky Vanasco (Texas Rangers' No. 13 prospect). Rudy Martin lined the first pitch of the game to left for a single. Hickory missed a chance to turn a double play, or at least get the lead runner, when third baseman Keyber Rodriguez bobbled a grounder off the bat of Darren Baker, with the Crawdads settling for the out at first. That proved costly, as Jose Sanchez was able to drop a flare into center just out of the reach of Evan Carter to score the run.

Blue Rocks starter Mitchell Parker (Washington Nationals' No. 15 prospect) walked two in the first, but the Crawdads had a runner caught stealing, which put the flame out of a possible rally.

When play resumed, Blue Rocks reliever Carlos Romero proved nearly unsolvable by the Crawdads' bats. Romero retired the first eight hitters he faced before walking Carter, who was cut down trying to steal. Hickory went without a hit until there were two outs in the fifth, when Frainyer Chavez broke the spell with a single.

But the Blue Rocks' bullpen, which has struggled to hold leads, dropped another one on Wednesday. Wilmington picked up its 22nd blown save of the season, a league high.

Facing Matt Merrill (0-2), the Crawdads got even in the sixth when Luisangel Acuna lined a 1-0 pitch over the fence in right for his eighth homer of the season.

That set the stage for Hickory to take the lead in the seventh. Merrill sandwiched walks to Cody Freeman and Chavez around Angel Aponte’s single. Rodriguez lined a soft single just in front of the dive of Martin in left to score two runs. A third run scored on the play as the return throw from Jeremy De La Rosa sailed over everyone and into the Crawdads' dugout, with Aponte being awarded third.

Merrill’s walk of Randy Florentino ended his night, but bullpen mate Jack Sinclair was unable to corral the Crawdads. Aaron Zavala blasted his second pitch off the top of the center-field wall for a two-run triple to make it 6-1.

For its part, Crawdads pitching overpowered the Blue Rocks much of the night, striking out 15. On top of Vanasco’s one strikeout in the first, Leury Tejada fanned three over 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Then Kelvin Gonzalez made his first non-rehab appearance since 2019 — he missed two seasons due to the pandemic and elbow ligament replacement surgery — and struck out the side in the fifth. Winning pitcher Spencer Mraz (2-2) struck out four over two innings and escaped trouble after Wilmington put two on with two outs in the seventh.

Wilmington scored the final run in the eighth against Tyree Thompson, as Israel Pineda’s sacrifice fly scored Martin. Thompson struck out two in the inning before turning the ball over to Theo McDowell, who finished off the game with a perfect ninth that included two strikeouts.

Now even in the series, the teams return for the third game of the six-game set tonight with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.