Crawdads earn 5-2 win over Hot Rods

Following losses to the visiting Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods in the first three games of a six-game series between High-A East League foes, the Hickory Crawdads got back in the win column on Friday night. Hickory defeated Bowling Green 5-2 in front of 2,616 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium, snapping a four-game losing streak and a six-game skid at home.

With the victory, the Crawdads improved to 16-30 overall and 6-16 at home. The Hot Rods, who came in having won five straight contests, dropped to 30-14 overall and 15-11 on the road.

Hickory outhit the Hot Rods 7-5, scoring three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning before adding single runs in the fifth and sixth frames. Bowling Green scored its first run in the top of the fifth before adding another run in the seventh.

The Crawdads’ Jose Acosta hit a solo home run in the fifth, while Bowling Green’s Jacson McGowan recorded a solo shot in the seventh. Hickory’s Frainyer Chavez had the game’s only other extra-base hit thanks to a sixth-inning double.