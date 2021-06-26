Crawdads earn 5-2 win over Hot Rods

Following losses to the visiting Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods in the first three games of a six-game series between High-A East League foes, the Hickory Crawdads got back in the win column on Friday night. Hickory defeated Bowling Green 5-2 in front of 2,616 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium, snapping a four-game losing streak and a six-game skid at home.
With the victory, the Crawdads improved to 16-30 overall and 6-16 at home. The Hot Rods, who came in having won five straight contests, dropped to 30-14 overall and 15-11 on the road.
Hickory outhit the Hot Rods 7-5, scoring three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning before adding single runs in the fifth and sixth frames. Bowling Green scored its first run in the top of the fifth before adding another run in the seventh.
The Crawdads’ Jose Acosta hit a solo home run in the fifth, while Bowling Green’s Jacson McGowan recorded a solo shot in the seventh. Hickory’s Frainyer Chavez had the game’s only other extra-base hit thanks to a sixth-inning double.
Speaking of Chavez, he was the only Hickory player with two hits, while teammates Acosta, Blaine Crim and Trey Hair each added one hit and one RBI to go with one hit apiece from Pedro Gonzalez and Jake Guenther. On the other side, the Hot Rods received two hits and two RBIs from McGowan and one hit each from Evan Edwards, Jordan Qsar and Hill Alexander.
Crawdads starting pitcher Zak Kent (4-1) earned the win after tossing six innings of one-run, three-hit ball with seven strikeouts and two walks, while Sean Chandler pitched the next two innings before giving way to Grant Anderson, who earned his second save. Anderson allowed a hit and a walk, but also struck out the side.
Bowling Green’s John Doxakis (3-2) took the loss after surrendering four runs on five hits with two strikeouts and one walk in four innings. Tanner Dodson and Alan Strong also saw time on the mound for the Hot Rods.
Hickory hosts Bowling Green again tonight at 7 p.m. before a 3 p.m. first pitch on Sunday.
Note: Hickory placed pitcher Triston Polley on the seven-day injured list, while catcher David Garcia left Friday’s game in the fifth with what appeared to be a hand or finger injury. Isaias Quiroz replaced Garcia behind the plate.