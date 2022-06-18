Crawdads earn 4-0 win over Drive

The Hickory Crawdads continue to do all they can to reach first place in the South Atlantic League’s South Division as the end of the first half approaches next week. However, all they can do is win and hope for a break in Kentucky.

Behind a solid first start by John Matthews, the Crawdads blanked the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive 4-0 on Friday night in front of 2,578 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The victory by the Crawdads (36-25) put pressure on Bowling Green (Kentucky) to win, and it did so at home by a 4-1 margin over Winston-Salem. The Hot Rods (36-24) maintained a half-game lead over the Crawdads with five games to play for each team.

Due to a rainout that will not be made up, Bowling Green will play one fewer game than Hickory, barring further weather issues. Both the Crawdads and Hot Rods continue their current series tonight. Hickory’s game begins at 7 p.m., with the Hot Rods’ first pitch scheduled for 7:35 p.m.

Hickory’s win guaranteed at least a tie of the six-game series against the Drive (24-37) and improved the Crawdads' record to 13-3 on the season against Greenville. It will be the ninth straight series the Crawdads have won or tied, dating back to mid-April.

Friday's contest was in contrast to the previous three nights, all of which were played in steamy conditions. With the threat of showers gone by game time, it set up a drier night that was more suitable for the pitchers.

Especially sharp for Hickory was Matthews, who toed the rubber as a starter after 10 previous relief outings. The right-hander frustrated the Drive throughout his five innings with a Swiss Army knife approach of changing speeds — ranging from 69 to 91 mph — and arm angles. Matthews, an eighth-round pick of the Texas Rangers in 2019 out of Kent State, needed 65 pitches to clear five innings, during which he allowed two hits and two walks while striking out two.

The Crawdads rewarded Matthews (3-0) with a solo home run by Jayce Easley in the third — his third of the season — and a solo blast by Scott Kapers (6th) in the fifth.

Outside of the two homers, Matthews' mound opponent, Chih-Jung Liu, matched the effort, though he did give up six hits and walk four with two strikeouts. He was charged with the loss as he dropped to 1-5.

Hickory completed the scoring in the sixth against reliever Austin Lambright. Thomas Saggese singled and Chris Seise walked before a wild pitch moved the runners to second and third. Frainyer Chavez followed with a sinking liner to left that Nick Decker missed despite a diving attempt, which scored the two runners.

Jesus Linarez picked up for Matthews in the sixth and allowed three hits and a walk over three scoreless innings. Spencer Mraz completed the shutout by working out of a minor two-out jam, finishing the game with a strikeout of Decker.

The shutout was the seventh of the season for Hickory pitching, which leads the Sally League.