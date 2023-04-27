WINSTON-SALEM — After losing two games to the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday, the visiting Hickory Crawdads bounced back with a 4-0 victory on Wednesday in Game 3 of the eight-game South Atlantic League series. Hickory improved to 10-6 on the season, just one game behind Winston-Salem (11-5) for first place in the SAL’s South Division.

The Crawdads outhit the Dash 8-4 behind two hits each from Jayce Easley and Alejandro Osuna, a two-run home run from Daniel Mateo and one hit apiece from Liam Hicks, Frainyer Chavez and Marcus Smith. Hickory starting pitcher Josh Stephan (3-0) earned the win following six innings of two-hit ball during which he recorded eight strikeouts, no walks and a hit batsman, while Andy Rodriguez tossed two innings and Michael Brewer handled the ninth.

Michael Turner led Winston-Salem with two hits, while Terrell Tatum and Wilfred Veras each had one hit. Starter Andrew Dalquist (0-2) took the loss after surrendering three runs on five hits with three strikeouts and one walk in three innings.

Easley scored from third on a balk in the top of the first inning before Mateo hit his two-run homer in the third. Mateo also plated Osuna on a sacrifice fly to right in the eighth.

Game 4 of the series between the Crawdads and Dash is scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. Game 5 is set for Friday at the same time, while a doubleheader will be played on Saturday starting at 6 p.m. and a single game is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m.

Note: Prior to Wednesday’s game, the Crawdads placed shortstop Griffin Cheney on the 7-day injured list and replaced him with shortstop Yenci Pena, who had been assigned to the Arizona Complex League Rangers last week.