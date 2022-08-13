Crawdads earn 3rd straight win over Drive

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Hickory Crawdads overcame a two-run deficit late to defeat the Greenville Drive 6-4 on the road Saturday. The victory was the third straight for the Crawdads in the six-game South Atlantic League series, which began with back-to-back wins by Greenville.

Hickory (56-51, 18-23 in second half) outhit Greenville (38-67, 12-27) 9-6 behind two hits apiece from Thomas Saggese, Alejandro Osuna and Keyber Rodriguez, a solo home run from Trevor Hauver and one hit each from Frainyer Chavez and Randy Florentino. Meanwhile, leading the Drive at the plate was Marcelo Mayer with three hits including a solo blast.

Also recording hits for Greenville were Nick Yorke, Matthew Lugo and Blaze Jordan with one apiece. Trailing 1-0 through five innings, the Drive scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth before Hickory countered with four runs in the top of the seventh, while both teams scored a run in the eighth.

Crawdads relief pitcher Michael Brewer (1-1) was the winning pitcher, while Greenville’s Robert Kwiatkowski (2-4) took the loss. Hickory’s Jesus Linarez picked up his second save thanks to a 1-2-3 ninth during which he recorded one strikeout.

The series finale will be played on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. before the Crawdads return home for the opener of a six-game series with the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday at 7 p.m. On the other side, Greenville begins a six-game road series with the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods on Tuesday at 7:35 p.m.