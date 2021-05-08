Crawdads earn 2nd win of 2021

GREENSBORO — Following back-to-back losses, the Hickory Crawdads got back in the win column on Friday night, defeating the Greensboro Grasshoppers 8-4 to even both teams’ records at 2-2 on the season. The contest was held at Greensboro’s First National Bank Field.

Hickory managed just four hits, but two were home runs. Jake Guenther blasted a three-run homer in the seventh inning, while Kole Enright hit a solo shot in the ninth. Jonathan Ornelas and Justin Foscue added singles for the Crawdads.

Left-handed pitcher Triston Polley notched his second win for the Crawdads following 2 2/3 innings of two-run, three-hit relief with three strikeouts and no walks. Hickory also used southpaw hurler Grant Wolfram and righties Daniel Robert and Ryan Anderson.

The teams face off again tonight at 6:30 p.m. before ending their six-game series with a 2 p.m. contest on Sunday in Greensboro. Hickory begins its home slate with a 7 p.m. game against the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday.