 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crawdads earn 2nd win of 2021
0 comments

Crawdads earn 2nd win of 2021

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jake Guenther

Jake Guenther

GREENSBORO — Following back-to-back losses, the Hickory Crawdads got back in the win column on Friday night, defeating the Greensboro Grasshoppers 8-4 to even both teams’ records at 2-2 on the season. The contest was held at Greensboro’s First National Bank Field.

Hickory managed just four hits, but two were home runs. Jake Guenther blasted a three-run homer in the seventh inning, while Kole Enright hit a solo shot in the ninth. Jonathan Ornelas and Justin Foscue added singles for the Crawdads.

Left-handed pitcher Triston Polley notched his second win for the Crawdads following 2 2/3 innings of two-run, three-hit relief with three strikeouts and no walks. Hickory also used southpaw hurler Grant Wolfram and righties Daniel Robert and Ryan Anderson.

The teams face off again tonight at 6:30 p.m. before ending their six-game series with a 2 p.m. contest on Sunday in Greensboro. Hickory begins its home slate with a 7 p.m. game against the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert