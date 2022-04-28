Crawdads earn 2nd straight win vs. Drive

After topping the visiting Greenville (South Carolina) Drive in the opening game of a six-game series, the Hickory Crawdads made it two straight victories over their South Atlantic League opponents on Wednesday night at L.P. Frans Stadium. The Crawdads started the scoring with a seven-run second inning as they cruised to an 11-0 win over Greenville to move to 8-9 on the season.

Starting pitcher Ben Anderson (1-1) was the winning pitcher for Hickory following five innings of four-hit ball with four strikeouts and one walk, while Josh Matthews provided the Crawdads with three innings of two-hit relief and Joe Corbett struck out two of the four batters he faced in the ninth. On the other side, Drive (7-10) starter Shane Drohan fell to 0-2 in 2022 after surrendering eight runs on 10 hits in five innings.

The Crawdads recorded a pair of three-run home runs, with Aaron Zavala hitting one with one out in the second and Chris Seise blasting one with one out in the seventh. Hickory outhit Greenville 13-7 in the contest behind three hits from Cristian Inoa, two apiece from Zavala, Keyber Rodriguez and Cody Freeman and one each from Seise, Randy Florentino, Frainyer Chavez and Angel Aponte.

Wednesday's game was completed in a swift 2 hours, 5 minutes. As for Game 3 of the six-game set, it will be played tonight at 7 p.m.