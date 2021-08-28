Crawdads drop low-scoring affair at Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The visiting Hickory Crawdads suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of the Greenville Drive on Saturday night. Hickory was outhit 6-4 in the fifth game of the six-game series, which took place in front of 4,881 fans at Greenville’s Fluor Field at the West End.

Neither team cracked the scoreboard until the Drive (54-46) scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Greenville also tallied a run in the seventh to account for the final margin, with Casey Cobb (2-0) earning the win after tossing four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief with four strikeouts and no walks and Zach Bryant notching his fourth save following two innings of scoreless, hitless relief with three strikeouts and no walks.

On the other side, Crawdads (45-53) reliever Juan Mejia (1-1) was saddled with the loss after giving up two runs on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks in two innings. Ben Anderson started for Hickory, while Spencer Mraz was the final pitcher used by the Crawdads.

Stephen Scott registered one hit and two RBIs for Greenville, while Tyler Dearden had one hit and one RBI to go with one hit apiece from Nick Yorke, Christian Koss, Joe Davis and Wil Dalton. Meanwhile, Hickory got two hits from Dustin Harris and one each from Jonathan Ornelas and Trevor Hauver.

The teams will finish their series at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday before Hickory begins a six-game road series at the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods on Tuesday at 7:35 p.m. As for the Drive, they kick off a seven-game home series against the Asheville Tourists with a doubleheader on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. (Game 1 will see the resumption of a contest that was suspended on July 18).