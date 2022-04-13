Crawdads drop home opener vs. Hot Rods

The home slate of the 30th anniversary season began for the Hickory Crawdads and their fans Tuesday night at L.P. Frans Stadium. However, defending league champion Bowling Green (Kentucky) spoiled the party with a 14-7 thumping of the Crawdads in front of 1,527 fans attending the South Atlantic League contest.

Leading from the fifth batter of the game, the Hot Rods scored the first nine runs and had tallies in seven of the nine innings to easily put away Hickory. Winners of the High-A East League last season, Bowling Green is off to another fast start at 4-0 and dropped Hickory to 2-2. The teams returned to action Wednesday morning with a first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m. before resuming their six-game series on Thursday at 7 p.m.

It was the sort of game that was forgettable for the Crawdads. Contributing to the woes in the loss were 12 walks issued by Hickory pitching, four errors committed in the field and the bats were limited to two hits until they stirred for a pair of runs in the sixth. Though they won handily, the Hot Rods had their share of blunders as well, committing a pair of errors, one of which led to five unearned runs in the seventh to give the Crawdads a glimmer of hope. The Hot Rods also ran into outs when they had a runner leave second too early on a fly ball to center and another runner picked off second.

It was a former Texas Rangers minor leaguer that did the damage early against the Rangers’ affiliate. Heriberto Hernandez, who was traded by the Rangers to the Tampa Bay organization in 2020, opened up the scoring by blasting a fastball from Ricky Vanasco over the fence in right-center for a three-run home run. Hernandez made it 4-0 in the third when he doubled in Matthew Dyer, who opened the inning with a walk. Hernandez later scored from third when catcher Cody Freeman’s pickoff attempt of a runner at first scooted into right field.

Vanasco, a top-15 Rangers major league prospect, was making his first start in an official game since 2019. The right-hander faced nine hitters over 1 2/3 innings and gave up the three runs on two hits with a strikeout and two walks.

Crawdads manager Carlos Cardoza said he had a sense that Vanasco is still getting comfortable after missing the last two seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic and elbow surgery.

“It’s been so long since he’s been in this kind of competition in an official game,” Cardoza said. “So, I think he was settling in and building up. His fastball looked good today. His changeup was probably his best pitch. His breaking balls, which is a strength of his, he wasn’t landing it as much as he usually does.”

The Hot Rods added two more runs in the fourth and single runs in the fifth and sixth before the Crawdads answered.

Franklin Dacosta breezed through the Hickory nine, allowing two hits and a walk over four shutout innings. The Crawdads broke through in the sixth against reliever Matthew Peguero. Evan Carter and Thomas Saggese sandwiched singles around a strikeout and Trevor Hauver walked to load the bases. Cristian Inoa’s fly ball scored Carter and a wild pitch brought in Saggese.

But wildness got the better of Spencer Mraz in the seventh, as five walks and hit batter led to three runs in the seventh for the Hot Rods.

A misplayed infield popup sparked Hickory’s best rally of the night. Freeman reached on the play and later come home on Carter’s sacrifice fly. Walks to Aaron Zavala and Saggese loaded the bases before Hauver cleared them with a grand slam to right to cut the deficit to 12-7.

However, Bowling Green's Alika Williams tripled in a run in the ninth and later scored on a wild pitch to close out the final margin.

Peguero (1-0) received the scorer’s decision win for the Hot Rods with Vanasco (0-1) getting the loss. Keyber Rodriguez had four of the seven hits by the Crawdads.