Crawdads drop home opener to Winston-Salem

Meanwhile, Hickory struggled against Dash starter Taylor Varnell over the first three innings. After Jonathan Ornelas singled to open the Crawdads' first, the Winston-Salem hurler set down the next nine, striking out six.

After Varnell left, the Crawdads offense seemed to prefer the offerings of Wilber Perez better, as they rebounded quickly in the fifth and took the lead. Jake Guenther started the inning with a blooper to right. Kole Enright walked and Pedro Gonzalez was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Miguel Aparicio turned around an 0-2 slider and lined it into right for a two-run double. Two outs later, Justin Foscue lined a single to left that scored Gonzalez and Aparicio.

Leading off the sixth, Blaine Crim re-took the High-A East lead in homers with his fourth of the season off the billboards in right.

However, the Dash took the lead for good in the seventh against right-hander Jean Casanova, who returned to L.P. Frans for the first time since elbow ligament replacement surgery in 2019. Johan Cruz singled and Skoug walked to start the inning. Casanova got the next two hitters, but Destino drove a 1-2 fastball over the wall in right-center for the go-ahead, three-run bomb. Sosa followed with a lined shot over the fence in left to finish the scoring for Winston-Salem.