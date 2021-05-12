Crawdads drop home opener to Winston-Salem

A crowd of 1,573 returned to L.P. Frans Stadium Tuesday night for the Hickory Crawdads’ first home game since the South Atlantic League Championship Series in September 2019. With the message board in right-center regaled in bright red letters saying “Welcome Home,” the energetic crowd returned to welcome to the players as the Crawdads took the field.
However, the Winston-Salem Dash, making their first visit to Hickory as part of the new High-A East League, spoiled the Crawdads' return with a 7-6 win.
The victory in the first of a six-game series put both teams at 3-4 in the South Division of the High-A East. Both teams are due back tonight for another 7 p.m. start.
The Dash entered the series with six home runs in six games last week. They added three more to that total on Tuesday in sending the team to the win.
Winston-Salem took the lead in the second inning against starter Justin Slaten. After Yolbert Sanchez chopped a single between the plate and mound, Luis Mieses lined a 1-2 changeup over the fence in right.
The Dash added a run in the fifth, courtesy of miscues by Hickory. Evan Skoug reached with one out on an error at short by Chris Seise before Duke Ellis and Bryce Bush each singled to load the bases. Lefty Tyler Thomas struck out Alex Destino and built a 1-2 advantage against Lenyn Sosa. But on the next delivery, Thomas caught a spike and fell on the mound. Ruled a balk, the mishap allowed Skoug to score to make it 3-0.
Meanwhile, Hickory struggled against Dash starter Taylor Varnell over the first three innings. After Jonathan Ornelas singled to open the Crawdads' first, the Winston-Salem hurler set down the next nine, striking out six.
After Varnell left, the Crawdads offense seemed to prefer the offerings of Wilber Perez better, as they rebounded quickly in the fifth and took the lead. Jake Guenther started the inning with a blooper to right. Kole Enright walked and Pedro Gonzalez was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Miguel Aparicio turned around an 0-2 slider and lined it into right for a two-run double. Two outs later, Justin Foscue lined a single to left that scored Gonzalez and Aparicio.
Leading off the sixth, Blaine Crim re-took the High-A East lead in homers with his fourth of the season off the billboards in right.
However, the Dash took the lead for good in the seventh against right-hander Jean Casanova, who returned to L.P. Frans for the first time since elbow ligament replacement surgery in 2019. Johan Cruz singled and Skoug walked to start the inning. Casanova got the next two hitters, but Destino drove a 1-2 fastball over the wall in right-center for the go-ahead, three-run bomb. Sosa followed with a lined shot over the fence in left to finish the scoring for Winston-Salem.
The Crawdads threatened in the eighth, loading the bases with none out. Seise and Crim sandwiched infield singles around a hit batsman. David Garcia’s sacrifice fly scored Seise, but Sal Biasi got Guenther to foul out to the catcher and induced Enright to bounce out to first.