Crawdads drop both games of doubleheader

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Hickory Crawdads lost both games of Thursday’s road doubleheader against the Bowling Green Hot Rods, falling 3-2 in Game 1 before dropping the nightcap by an 8-3 final. Hickory outhit the Hot Rods 6-3 in the opening contest, but was outhit 11-6 in Game 2.
The Crawdads (45-57) received two hits from Jonathan Ornelas in the first seven-inning contest, while Jake Guenther and Frainyer Chavez each had one hit and one RBI and Trey Hair and David Garcia added one hit apiece. Hickory starting pitcher Seth Nordlin (3-3) took the loss after allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits with two strikeouts and five walks in five innings, while Bowling Green (72-33) reliever Jose Lopez (1-0) was the winning pitcher thanks to 1 1/3 innings of scoreless hitless ball with one strikeout and one walk.
Roberto Alvarez had one hit and two RBIs for the Hot Rods in Game 1, with Curtis Mead adding one hit and one RBI and Connor Hollis also registering a hit. Alan Strong collected his second save of the season after pitching a 1-2-3 top of the seventh.
In Game 2, Hickory starter Jesus Linarez (2-3) was the losing pitcher following two innings of five-run (four earned), seven-hit ball with two strikeouts and no walks. Meanwhile, Bowling Green reliever Ezequiel Zabaleta moved to 6-4 after pitching a pair of scoreless, hitless innings with three strikeouts and no walks.
At the plate, the Hot Rods received two hits and two RBIs from both Alika Williams and Jacson McGowan, with Hollis and Hill Alexander registering two hits each to go with one hit and two RBIs from Brett Wisely, one hit and one RBI from Jordan Qsar and one hit from Luis Trevino. On the other side, Hickory got two hits and two RBIs from Harris, two hits from Ornelas, one hit and one RBI from Guenther and one hit from Chavez.
The six-game series continues tonight at 7:35 p.m. before another 7:35 p.m. first pitch on Saturday and a 3:05 p.m. start on Sunday.