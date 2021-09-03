Crawdads drop both games of doubleheader

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Hickory Crawdads lost both games of Thursday’s road doubleheader against the Bowling Green Hot Rods, falling 3-2 in Game 1 before dropping the nightcap by an 8-3 final. Hickory outhit the Hot Rods 6-3 in the opening contest, but was outhit 11-6 in Game 2.

The Crawdads (45-57) received two hits from Jonathan Ornelas in the first seven-inning contest, while Jake Guenther and Frainyer Chavez each had one hit and one RBI and Trey Hair and David Garcia added one hit apiece. Hickory starting pitcher Seth Nordlin (3-3) took the loss after allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits with two strikeouts and five walks in five innings, while Bowling Green (72-33) reliever Jose Lopez (1-0) was the winning pitcher thanks to 1 1/3 innings of scoreless hitless ball with one strikeout and one walk.

Roberto Alvarez had one hit and two RBIs for the Hot Rods in Game 1, with Curtis Mead adding one hit and one RBI and Connor Hollis also registering a hit. Alan Strong collected his second save of the season after pitching a 1-2-3 top of the seventh.