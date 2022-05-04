Crawdads drop back-and-forth affair

WINSTON-SALEM — The Hickory Crawdads rallied from a pair of deficits on the road Tuesday, but fell by an 11-9 final at the hands of the Winston-Salem Dash in the opening game of a six-game South Atlantic League series. A total of 2,167 fans attended the contest, which was played at Winston-Salem’s Truist Stadium.

The Dash (14-8) scored in each of the first three innings to build a 6-0 lead before Hickory (11-11) scored six runs in the top of the fourth to tie the score. Winston-Salem responded with a run in the fourth and two in the fifth before the Crawdads tallied three runs in the sixth, but the Dash answered with two runs in the seventh to account for the final margin.

Hickory outhit Winston-Salem 13-12 behind three hits from Aaron Zavala, two hits apiece from Cristian Inoa, Evan Carter and Thomas Saggese, a two-run home run from Cody Freeman and one hit each from Trevor Hauver, Keyber Rodriguez and Randy Florentino. The Crawdads were 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base, while the Dash were 4-for-14 with runners in scoring position and stranded six runners.

Winston-Salem relief pitcher Vince Vannelle (1-0) was the winning pitcher following 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, hitless ball with three strikeouts and no walks. Meanwhile, Zach Cable earned his second save of the season thanks to an inning of scoreless, hitless relief with one strikeout and two walks.

Marc Church (1-1) took the loss for Hickory after allowing two runs on three hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m., while Game 3 will begin at the same time on Thursday.