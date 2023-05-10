BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Hickory Crawdads’ losing streak has reached four games following losses to the Bowling Green Hot Rods in the first two games of a six-game South Atlantic League series. After suffering a 12-1 defeat on Tuesday night, Hickory lost 5-2 on Wednesday afternoon to fall to 12-15 in 2023.

The Hot Rods (13-14) outhit the Crawdads 14-1 on Tuesday, with Hickory’s only hit coming on a single from Daniel Mateo to begin the game. The Crawdads scored their lone run of the contest on a sacrifice fly from Jayce Easley in the top of the seventh inning.

On Wednesday, the Crawdads were limited to six hits. Mateo and Josh Hatcher hit solo home runs, while Cody Freeman doubled and Easley, Alejandro Osuna and Keyber Rodriguez added singles.

Tuesday’s winning pitcher was Austin Vernon (2-1) and Wednesday’s winning pitcher was Keyshawn Askew (2-3), while Larson Kindreich (1-2) and Mitch Bratt (0-1) were saddled with losses on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

The third game of the series is scheduled for Thursday at 7:35 p.m.