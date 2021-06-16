Crawdads drop 4th straight contest, fall 9-2 at Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Hickory Crawdads continued their recent slide on Tuesday night, suffering their fourth straight loss courtesy of a 9-2 road defeat at the hands of the Greenville Drive. The game was played in front of 6,157 fans at Greenville's Fluor Field at the West End.

Hickory (13-24) trailed 9-0 after five innings, with the Drive (20-17) scoring once in the second, twice in the third, five times in the fourth and once in the fifth. The Crawdads managed two runs in the ninth to avoid the shutout, but were held to two or fewer runs for the 12th time this season — Hickory is 1-11 in such games.

Greenville outhit the Crawdads 11-6 behind three hits and two RBIs from Tyler Esplin, two hits and one RBI apiece from Cameron Cannon and Cole Brannen, one hit and one RBI each from Christian Koss and Nick Sogard and one hit apiece from Kole Cottam and Elih Marrero.

Hickory received three hits from Frainyer Chavez, one hit and one RBI from Kenen Irizarry and one hit each from Jonathan Ornelas and Miguel Aparicio. Starting pitcher Justin Slaten took the loss and is now 0-3 on the season, while Greenville reliever Jose Espasa earned his first victory of 2021.

The teams play again tonight at 7:05 p.m. before continuing their six-game series with night games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and a 3:05 p.m. first pitch on Sunday.