GREENVILLE, S.C. — A hot start helped propel the Greenville Drive past the Hickory Crawdads on Friday night. Greenville also pounded out 18 hits in the 13-6 victory over the Crawdads, giving the Drive three straight wins over Hickory in the six-game South Atlantic League series, which continues with Game 5 tonight at 7:05 p.m. and ends with Game 6 on Sunday at 3:05 p.m.

Greenville (27-22) scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning, two in the second and three in the third. Hickory (17-28) countered with three runs in the top of the fourth, but the Drive led 11-3 after four innings and 13-3 after five innings before the Crawdads managed three runs in the seventh to account for the final score.

Center fielder Eduardo Lopez led Greenville with four hits, while Blaze Jordan had three hits including a two-run home run and Alex Erro also had three hits. Eddinson Paulino, Kier Meredith and Jonathan Diaz each finished with two hits, with Max Ferguson and Tyler Miller recording solo homers.

Despite the loss, Hickory totaled 11 hits as a team. Alejandro Osuna and Abimelec Ortiz each had a double and a single to go with two singles from Max Acosta. Additionally, the Crawdads received one single apiece from Tucker Mitchell, Daniel Mateo, Josh Hatcher, Frainyer Chavez and Angel Aponte.

Drive starting pitcher Hunter Dobbins (3-1) earned the win following six innings of three-run (two earned), five-hit ball with seven strikeouts and no walks, while Maceo Campbell tossed two innings in relief and Casey Cobb pitched the ninth. On the other side, Hickory starter Larson Kindreich (2-4) only recorded two outs before being replaced.

The four relievers used by the Crawdads were Bradford Webb, Gavin Collyer, Jackson Kelley and Spencer Mraz.