Crawdads' defense, bullpen falter in 5-4, 11-inning loss

The troubles started in the eighth when Spencer Mraz made his Crawdads debut by walking Rusber Estrada, who had struck out all seven times in the series to that point. One out later, the Crawdads missed a chance to get out of the inning when shortstop Ezequiel Duran allowed a potential double play ball to deflect through his legs, which placed Cody Milligan and Estrada at second and third. The next hitter, Luke Waddell, grounded to Dustin Harris at first. Harris fielded the ball and made a step to record the out at first, then changed his mind and fired home in a failed attempt to get Estrada at the plate. Michael Harris added an RBI single to get the Braves even.

The score remained tied at 2-all into the 10th, when Rome loaded the bases with two outs. Hickory brought in Justin Marsden to get the team out of the jam. Marsden did just that, as he got Riley Delgado to line out to right, but Pedro Gonzalez drifted back and saw the ball flick off his glove for an error that brought in two runs.

The Crawdads fought back against pitcher Zach Daniels. With Jonathan Ornelas placed at second to start the inning, Chavez joined him after a walk. Pinch-hitter Jake Guenther singled in Ornelas with Chavez speeding around to third. One out later, Chavez raced home on a foul out to right field by Duran to retie the score at 4-all.