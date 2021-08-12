Crawdads' defense, bullpen falter in 5-4, 11-inning loss

When things are going poorly in sports, it often takes the unexpected to break the spell of bad luck.
The Rome (Georgia) Braves entered Wednesday night’s High-A East League contest at Hickory with an eight-game losing streak. However, the Crawdads' bullpen and defense provided the breaks that turned a late deficit for the Braves into a 5-4 win at L.P. Frans Stadium.
With the victory, Rome (38-48) picked up its first win during a two-week road trip after losing the first seven. The Braves continue to play tight games this season, as Wednesday’s final resulted in their 31st one-run game (15-16) of the season, which leads the league. Unfortunately for the Crawdads (39-46), they continued to flounder in such contests and fell to 8-17 on the season.
On the right arm of starter Seth Nordlin, Hickory took a 2-0 lead into the eighth inning. The Crawdads hurler flirted with a no-hitter into the sixth inning and finished his night with a two-hitter over 6 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out seven. Jared Walker’s fourth homer of the season in the third and Frainyer Chavez’s sacrifice fly in the seventh provided the scoring in support of Nordlin.
Turning the lead over to the Crawdads' bullpen, the season-long struggles for the crew continued as they blew their 22nd save in 40 opportunities. However, defensive miscues provided the impetus for the Braves' comeback and the pen’s misery.
The troubles started in the eighth when Spencer Mraz made his Crawdads debut by walking Rusber Estrada, who had struck out all seven times in the series to that point. One out later, the Crawdads missed a chance to get out of the inning when shortstop Ezequiel Duran allowed a potential double play ball to deflect through his legs, which placed Cody Milligan and Estrada at second and third. The next hitter, Luke Waddell, grounded to Dustin Harris at first. Harris fielded the ball and made a step to record the out at first, then changed his mind and fired home in a failed attempt to get Estrada at the plate. Michael Harris added an RBI single to get the Braves even.
The score remained tied at 2-all into the 10th, when Rome loaded the bases with two outs. Hickory brought in Justin Marsden to get the team out of the jam. Marsden did just that, as he got Riley Delgado to line out to right, but Pedro Gonzalez drifted back and saw the ball flick off his glove for an error that brought in two runs.
The Crawdads fought back against pitcher Zach Daniels. With Jonathan Ornelas placed at second to start the inning, Chavez joined him after a walk. Pinch-hitter Jake Guenther singled in Ornelas with Chavez speeding around to third. One out later, Chavez raced home on a foul out to right field by Duran to retie the score at 4-all.
The Braves finally persevered in the 11th when Andrew Moritz singled in Delgado to provide the final margin. Daniels quickly shut down the Crawdads in the bottom of the inning and closed out the win to the loud and relieved cheers of his teammates in the dugout.
Daniels picked up the win to improve to 3-2 on the season. Marsden (1-3) gave up the run in the 12th and was tagged with the loss.
The teams resume the series tonight at 7 p.m. at L.P. Frans.
Notes: The Texas Rangers announced several roster moves for the Crawdads on Wednesday. Three players were promoted to Double-A Frisco (Texas), including shortstop Josh H. Smith, one of the pieces of the recent trade that sent former Hickory player Joey Gallo from the Rangers to the New York Yankees. Also promoted was 2020 Rangers first-round pick, second baseman Justin Foscue. The two will be joined by right-handed pitcher Daniel Robert. Catcher Jose Felix was also taken off the Hickory roster, as he was returned to the Rangers' Arizona Complex League team.
Joining the Crawdads was catcher Konner Piotto from Low-A Down East. The native of Abbotsford, British Columbia, signed with the Rangers in July as an undrafted free agent out of Wright State.