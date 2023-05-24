A pair of highly-touted arms appeared in Hickory Crawdads uniforms for the first time this season for a morning start time against the Asheville Tourists with hopes of restarting the steps to the major leagues.

Both top-30 major prospects in the Texas Rangers system, pitchers Dane Acker and Emiliano Teodo had hiccups at times but did enough to stay out of trouble. The bats rewarded them with early runs during the Crawdads' 4-2 win in front of 1,794 fans Wednesday at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The Crawdads (15-24) have reversed fortunes from their recent losing stretch that reached 13 in a row. Hickory has now won three in a row, including the first two of the current six-game South Atlantic League series that continues Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Activated from the injured list to make his first start in the 11 a.m. contest, Acker (No. 22 prospect by MLB.com), who continued his recovery from elbow ligament replacement surgery at the Rangers' extended spring training camp in Arizona, scuffled with command of his off-speed pitches early, walking two in the first inning. He went on to toss 29 pitches in the frame but struck out two straight to strand both runners. Acker added another walk in the second but was able to stay out of further trouble. Limited to a short pitch count, the right-hander left with one out in the third after hurling 47 pitches.

Meanwhile, the Hickory sticks had their own hiccups at the start, loading the bases with one out in the first before stranding all three runners. However, the Crawdads jumped on Tourists starter Alex Santos (2-2) for two runs in the second, as Keyber Rodriguez ambushed a first-pitch fastball for his first homer of the season, with Griffin Cheney scoring ahead of him.

In relief of Acker, Robby Ahlstrom continued a strong stretch by allowing a hit over 1 2/3 innings and striking out one.

Ahlstrom gave way to Teodo (No. 20 prospect) a fireballer who pitched in the Crawdads' exhibition game against Catawba Valley Community College but started the season on the IL. With the stadium radar reading his pitches up to 101 mph, the Dominican righty tossed three scoreless innings, allowing two runs and walking two. The Crawdads defense was called on to make plays behind Teodo, with Rodriguez snaring a pair of hot smashes at third and left fielder Geisel Cepeda tracking down a liner. For his efforts, Teodo picked up the scorer’s decision win to move to 1-0.

Abimelec Ortiz pushed the Crawdads' lead to 4-0 with sacrifice flies in both the fifth and seventh innings.

Asheville (18-21) made a push in the late innings against sidearmer Jackson Kelley. Michael Sandle doubled and moved to third when Ryan Clifford reached on Cheney’s error at second. Ryan Wrobleski’s fly ball to left scored Sandle before Miguel Palma walked. Logan Cerny singled in Clifford, which brought the go-ahead run to the plate with one out. But Kelley induced Tommy Sacco to hit into a double play to end the inning. The twin killing was the third turned by Hickory in the game, the third straight contest the Crawdads finished with multiple double plays.

Kobe Kato led off the ninth with a single to bring the tying run to the plate, but Kelley was able to get three straight outs to hold the win.