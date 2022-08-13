Crawdads defeat Drive by 7-4 final

GREENVILLE, S.C. — After dropping the first two games of a six-game road series with the Greenville Drive, which extended their losing streak to five, the Hickory Crawdads threw a no-hitter in a Game 3 victory before taking Game 4 by a 7-4 score on Friday at Greenville’s Fluor Field at the West End. The Crawdads also outhit the Drive 10-6 in a South Atlantic League contest that was played in front of 6,115 fans.

Frainyer Chavez, Evan Carter and Cristian Inoa all had two hits for Hickory (55-51, 17-23 in second half), which also received one hit apiece from Thomas Saggese, Cody Freeman, Angel Aponte and Konner Piotto. The Crawdads scored three runs in the top of the third inning and four runs in the seventh, while Greenville (38-66, 12-26) managed a single run in the bottom of the fifth before scoring three times in the ninth.

The Drive got two hits each from Phillip Sikes and Gilberto Jimenez, with Matthew Lugo and Niko Kavadas supplying one hit apiece. Each club committed two errors as well.

Hickory relief pitcher Leury Tejada (5-4) earned the win after allowing no runs on one hit with four strikeouts and two walks in 3 1/3 innings. Tekoah Roby started for the Crawdads, while Yohanse Morel finished the contest.

The losing pitcher was Greenville’s Tyler Uberstine (1-1), with Jacinto Arredondo and Brendan Cellucci also seeing time on the mound for the Drive, who host Game 5 of the series tonight at 7:05 p.m.