Crawdads defeat Dash by 5-1 final

The Hickory Crawdads picked up a 5-1 victory over the visiting Winston-Salem Dash on Friday night at L.P. Frans Stadium. A total of 1,714 fans attended the contest between the High-A East League South Division foes.

The Crawdads (41-49) took a 1-0 advantage in the second inning. Jonathan Ornelas doubled and moved to third on a groundout by Jake Guenther. A passed ball by the catcher allowed Ornelas to score the game’s first run.

The Dash (34-58) scored a run off Seth Nordlin in the fourth inning to even the score at 1-all. Nordlin tossed 5 1/3 innings on the night, allowing three hits and one walk. He struck out five and allowed just the one run.

Hickory jumped back ahead in the sixth inning. Frainyer Chavez reached on a fielding error by the second baseman before Trevor Hauver launched a home run to right-center to make the score 3-1.

Things opened up even more in the eighth as the Crawdads added two more runs. Hauver and Dustin Harris walked and moved up on a wild pitch. Trey Hair grounded out but Hauver was able to come in to score. David Garcia hit a double to dead center that brought Harris in.