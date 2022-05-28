Crawdads defeat Dash 7-3 to clinch series win

A patient Hickory Crawdads team waited out Winston-Salem pitching on Saturday night and walked to a 7-3 win in front of 2,919 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The Crawdads, who had only six hits, earned nine walks in the South Atlantic League contest, with six of those coming in their last three innings at the plate — during which they scored four unanswered runs to pull away for the victory. Hickory has clinched the seven-game series with a 4-2 lead heading into Sunday’s finale at 3 p.m.

With the score tied at 3-all in the sixth, Trevor Hauver and Cody Freeman sandwiched singles off reliever Karan Patel around a strikeout. After Randy Florentino popped into an infield fly, Frainyer Chavez walked to load the bases before Jayce Easley also worked a walk to bring in Hauver. A second run scored when catcher Adam Hackenberg’s attempted pickoff of Easley at first skipped away and allowed Freeman to score to make it 5-3.

The Crawdads added two insurance runs in the eighth. Facing Wilber Perez, Keyber Rodriguez (2-for-4, 2 runs scored) led off with a double, and one out later Florentino joined him on the bases with a walk. After Chavez lined out to right, Easley earned his second walk of the game to load the bases before another walk to Aaron Zavala forced in Rodriguez. Jesus Valles was brought in, but he was also unable to find command of his pitches, as he walked Evan Carter to force in Florentino’s run for the final margin.

The game featured starting pitchers that are currently on their respective clubs’ top-30 prospect list. Hickory’s Owen White (Texas Rangers No. 8 prospect by MLB.com) and the Dash’s Andrew Dalquist (Chicago White Sox No. 11) were fairly evenly matched, each giving up three runs during their tenure.

White made it through the sixth, giving up four hits and three walks with four strikeouts, while Dalquist pitched into the fifth, surrendering three hits, three walks and striking out five.

Sidelined for a week with a hamstring injury, Luisangel Acuna returned and got the Crawdads on the board with his third homer of the season to lead off the second.

Winston-Salem (21-23) returned fire in the third on a two-run blast by Terrell Tatum, his third of the year. From there, White retired nine in a row on just 24 pitches and his teammates rewarded him with the lead in the fourth. Acuna walked, stole second and scored on Rodriguez’s single. Freeman followed with a first-pitch double to left that brought in Rodriguez to make it 3-2.

However, White’s string of outs ended in the sixth as Bryan Ramos clubbed his fifth homer of the year to tie the game. The Dash went on to earn two walks in the inning, but White’s 96 mph fastball struck out Luis Curbelo to end White’s night with the contest tied at 3-all.

With the Crawdads scoring the go-ahead runs in the sixth, White earned the win to improve to 4-2 on the season. Destin Dotson threw two scoreless innings with Spencer Mraz closing out the game with a perfect ninth. Patel (0-2) took the loss in relief.

The win for the Crawdads (26-18) kept them a half-game behind the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods in the SAL’s South Division in the first half. The Hot Rods stayed in first by defeating Brooklyn 9-8 on Saturday. Hickory remains tied with the Rome (Georgia), after the Braves defeated Hudson Valley 6-2 in New York.

After Sunday's contest and a day off on Monday, Hickory opens a two-week road trip on Tuesday with the start of a six-game series at Asheville. Following that series, the Crawdads will make the trip to Bowling Green for another six-game series. The Crawdads return home Tuesday, June 14, to face the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive.